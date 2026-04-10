Top-ranked Monte sweeps eastern Washington trip to remain unbeaten

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano pitcher Kolson Hendrickson, seen here in a file photo, allowed one hit in picking up the win in a 10-0 victory over second-ranked Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) on Wednesday at Lakeside High School.

Montesano added to its impressive resume with three wins on a Spring Break trip to the eastern part of the state.

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PREP BASEBALL

Montesano 12, Lakeside (Nine Mile) 2

Montesano picked up an important win over a ranked opponent with a 12-2 victory over Lakeside (Nine Mile) on Wednesday at Lakeside High School.

The Bulldogs (8-0), the top team in the WIAA RPI rankings, made a statement against the No. 2 Eagles (3-1) with an offense that had eight different batters collect a base hit and a defense that allowed just one runner to reach second base.

Monte took an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single from catcher Colton Grubb and took a firm grasp of the game with six runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a two-run triple off the bat of third baseman Casey Daniels.

The Bulldogs added three in the fourth on a run-scoring single from first baseman Caden Grubb and a two-run base knock by designated hitter Kole Kjesbu.

Monte relief pitcher Brody Williamson put the finishing touches on the mercy-rule victory, retiring the side in the top of the fifth to secure the win and solidify Monte’s No. 1 ranking in the 1A class.

Kjesbu went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI to lead the offense while starting pitcher Kolson Hendrickson allowed just one hit and three walks while striking out eight in four innings of work to pick up the win.

Monte’s defense played error-free baseball while turning two double plays in the game.

Lakeside 000 00 – 0 1 0

Montesano 106 3x – 10 12 0

WP: Hendrickson (4 IP, 0R, H, 3BB, 8K). LP: Wood (3 IP, 7R, 7ER, 10H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Kjesbu (3-3, R, 3RBI); Ca. Grubb (2-3, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Hendrickson (2-2, RBI); Timmons (1-3, RBI); Perry (1-3, 2B, R); Co. Grubb (1-1, R, RBI); Crites (1-2, 2R); Daniels (1-1, 3B, R, 2RBI). Lakeside – Phillips (1-2).

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Montesano 10, Ellensburg 2

Montesano kept its unbeaten streak alive with a 10-2 win over top-10 2A team Ellensburg on Wednesday at Lakeside High School.

The Bulldogs (9-0) jumped on Ellensburg (8-3) early with three runs in the top of the first, highlighted by a leadoff home run from second baseman Zach Timmons.

Ellensburg responded with two runs on a two-out double from Wyatt Green in the bottom of the frame.

Monte took advantage of four walks and two errors in the top of the fourth to score seven runs, keyed by an RBI triple off the bat of center fielder Tyson Perry.

Timmons, Perry, catcher Colton Grubb and first baseman Caden Grubb each had multi-hit games while four Monte pitchers combined to hold Ellensburg to two runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Kole Kjesbu picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Damon Bird (2 IP, 0R, 0H, 2K), Krew Messick (IP, 0R, 0H, BB, K) and Jason Warner (IP, 0R, H, K) pitched in relief for Montesano.

With the win, Monte snapped Ellensburg’s seven-game winning streak.

Montesano 300 700 0 – 10 12 0

Ellensburg 200 000 0 – 2 5 2

WP: Kjesbu (3 IP, 2R, 2ER, 4H, BB, 3K). LP: Snow (3.2 IP, 7R, 3ER, 9H, 2BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Timmons (3-4, HR, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Perry (2-4, 3B, R, RBI); Co. Grubb (2-4, 2B, 2R); Ca. Grubb (2-3, R); Crites (1-5, R); Fry (1-1, R, 2RBI); Peterson (1-1); Hendrickson (0-1, R, 2RBI). Ellensburg – Tucci (3-4, R); Green (1-3, 2RBI); Armstrong (1-2).

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Montesano 12, Colville 4

Montesano completed its mid-week trip to the eastern region of the state with a 12-4 win over Colville on Thursday at Gonzaga University.

The Bulldogs (10-0) remained the 1A class’ only undefeated team with the victory over the Crimson Hawks (7-4), once again scoring in double digits.

Montesano led 1-0 after an RBI single from shortstop Toren Crites scored center fielder Tyson Perry in the top of the first before adding two runs on a Colton Grubb run-scoring single and a squeeze bunt by first baseman Kole Kjesbu in the third.

A Colton Grubb RBI double followed by an RBI single from Crites put Monte up 5-0 before the Crimson Hawks broke the shutout bid with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Monte scored five runs in the sixth, all with two outs, highlighted by a Colton Grubb RBI double followed by run-scoring singles from Crites and pitcher Caden Grubb.

The Bulldogs scored two in the top of the seventh, capped by a Colton Grubb sacrifice fly to put Monte up 12-4.

The top four batters in the Bulldogs’ lineup went a combined 10-for-17 (.588) with seven runs scored and seven RBI, led by Crites’ 4-for-4 day and two doubles from Colton Grubb.

Caden Grubb allowed three earned runs on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts in five innings to earn the win.

Jason Warner allowed an earned run on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings of relief for Montesano.

The Bulldogs host King’s Way Christian at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Vessey Field.

Montesano 102 025 2 – 12 14 2

Colville 000 013 0 – 4 7 3

WP: Ca. Grubb (5 IP, 3R, 3ER, 3H, 4BB, 4K). LP: Bradfield (5 IP, 5R, 5ER, 9H, BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Crites (4-4, 2R, 3RBI, SB); Co. Grubb (3-4, 2 2B, 2R, 3RBI, SB); Ca. Grubb (3-4, RBI); Hendrickson (2-5, 3B, 2R); Perry (1-4, R, RBI, SB); Peterson (1-1, SB); Wilson (0-0, 2R, 4SB). Colville – L. Bateman (2-4, 2RBI); Bradfield (1-3, R); Lyng (1-3); Hilderbrandt (1-4, R); Brown (1-3, RBI); Z. Bateman (1-3, RBI).