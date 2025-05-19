Prep Softball Roundup: Elma wins four straight to place third in districts, earn state trip

After a first-round loss in the 1A District 1/4 Tournament, Elma rallied to win four-straight games and earn a spot in the state tournament as we review Twin Harbors postseason softball results.

~~~

PREP SOFTBALL

1A District 1/4 third-place game

Elma 13, Rochester 4

Elma completed challenging yet fruitful day with a 13-4 win over Rochester in the district third-place game.

The Eagles (14-9 overall) scored six runs in the first highlighted by run-scoring singles from senior outfielder Mia Monroe, outfielder Emily Comer and senior Jasmyne Kish and an RBI double off the bat of junior Chloe Donais.

Elma took a 10-2 lead with four run sin the top of the second, capped by a Kenna Monroe sacrifice bunt to score senior Holly Murphy.

Eagles senior Keira White belted a three-run home run to center field in the fourth to take a 13-4 lead and the game was called due to darkness shortly thereafter.

CHRYSTAL WELD PHOTOGRAPHY Elma’s Mia Monroe (left) leads off third during a 1A District 1/4 Tournament game against Rochester on Thursday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

Ashlynn Weld earned the win, allowing two earned runs on one hit and three walks with a strikeout in an inning pitched.

White allowed two runs – one earned – on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings of relief.

While Elma had already punched its ticket to state, the win likely helped the Eagles move up a few state-seeding spots.

Elma is the No. 5 seed in the 1A State Tournament and will face No. 12 Naches Valley in a first-round game at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Columbia Playfields in Richland.

Elma 640 3 – 13 9 1

Rochester 220 x – 4 5 3

WP: A. Weld (IP, 2R, 2ER, H, #BB, K). LP: LeBaron (0.2 IP, 6R, 6ER, 5H, 2BB).

Leading hitters: Elma – Kish (2-3, 2R, 2RBI); White (1-1, HR, R, 3RBI); R. Weld (1-3, 2B, R); M. Monroe (1-2, 2R, RBI); Simmons (1-2, 2R, RBI); Bednarik (1-3, 2R, RBI); Comer (1-2, R, RBI); Donais (1-2, 2B, RBI). Rochester – Morgan (2-2, R); Quarnstrom (1-1, RBI); Demers (1-2, RBI); Culp (1-2, R).

~~~

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Elma’s Ashlynn Weld (1) is greeted by her teammates after hitting a Grand Slam home run during a 10-7 win over Lynden Christian in the 1A District 1/4 Tournament on Thursday in Centralia.

1A District 1/4 winner-to-state game

Elma 10, Lynden Christian 7

Elma standout sophomore Ashlynn Weld had arguably the biggest hit of her prep career in Elma’s 10-7 extra-inning win over Lynden Christian on Thursday in Centralia.

With the two teams tied in extra innings and a state-tournament berth at stake, Weld blasted Kasey DeJong’s 1-0 pitch over the left-field fence for a clutch Grand Slam home run to put the Eagles up 10-6.

“I was really focused on hitting a ground ball and scoring a run because we were tied,” Weld said. “I wanted an inside pitch and the second pitch was inside and I was like, ‘Perfect,’ and it went over the fence. I was really excited.”

“Right kid, right time,” Elma head coach Ashley Stancil said of Weld’s epic blast. “She’s a ballplayer. There’s never a doubt when she’s in the box or in the circle. She never wants to stop playing. … When she gets in the box, you know something is going to happen. She believes in herself. It was awesome.”

Weld then worked around a two-out single by Callie Ramerman, which scored placed-runner Xyla Bode, to get Brooke VanLoo to fly out to Chloe Donais in left to end the game and send the Eagles to the state tournament.

“I was just thinking about how much I love my team and how I trust them to get the outs I needed,” Weld said of going out to pitch the bottom of the 10th. “The mound was slippery, so I was just trying to get strikes in there and if they hit them my team can produce the outs.”

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fifth, Elma scored four runs capped by a two-run single by third baseman Lynsee Bednarik.

Two errors helped the Lyncs regain the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 5-4 advantage on a single by Addi Stuart.

Trailing 6-4 with one out in the top of the seventh, the Eagles stayed alive with an RBI single from Weld to score senior outfielder Mia Monroe followed by a clutch Bednarik double to tie the game at 6-6.

The Lyncs threatened to walk off with a win with runners at second and third with one out in the eighth.

Kortnee Tolsma lined a Weld pitch right at Bednarik, who was playing in for the bunt at third. Bednarik snared the liner then spun and threw to Kenna Monroe to double off Sara VanLoo at second for an inning-ending double play.

Weld earned the win, allowing one earned run on eight hits and four walks with five strikeouts in nine innings pitched.

After pitching 18 total innings to that point of the day, Weld was more than elated that her team got the job done of reaching the state tournament.

“I’m just so happy that (earning a state berth) happened because I love my team so much,” Weld said. “I would rather be on this team than any team. I choose this team over anyone. We played so much and I’m just so happy that we get to go to state with our seniors.”

Weld added she believes her team learned from last season’s sub-par performance at state and looks to do better this year.

“Last year, I know we should have done better at state and this year, I hope that we can do that,” she said. “I want this team to go far because I know we can because we’re a great team and we love each other so much.”

Weld, Mia Monroe and Bednarik led Elma with two hits apiece.

Elma overcame six errors in the game, which led to six of the Lyncs’ runs being unearned.

“They just want to be here and play for each other and I think they finally figured out how to finish a game,” Stancil said of her team. “Now, we just need to figure out how to not get to the point where we have to put ourselves in that situation, because I’m going to have a heart-attack.”

Elma 000 040 204 – 10 8 6

Lynden Christian 000 141 001 – 7 8 1

WP: A. Weld (9 IP, 7R, ER, 8H, 4BB, 5K). LP: DeJong (4.2 IP, 6R, 6ER, 7H, 2BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Elma – A. Weld (2-5, GS HR, 2R, 5RBI, 2SB); Bednarik (2-5, 2B, 3RBI); M. Monroe (2-4, 3R); R. Weld (1-4, 2R, RBI); Donais (1-3, R). LC – Ramerman (3-4, RBI); Terpstra (2-3, 2B, 2R); Stuart (1-4, R, 2RBI); VanLoo (1-3, 3B, R).

~~~

1A District 1/4 elimination game

Elma 7, Nooksack Valley 5

Elma stayed alive in the district tournament with a 7-5 win over Nooksack Valley in an elimination game on Thursday in Centralia.

Keira White scored on a double play to break a 5-5 tie followed by a single from sophomore catcher Raelynn Weld, who advanced to third on a Pioneers error on the play. Weld then raced home to score on a wild pitch, staking the Eagles to a 7-5 lead in the top of the sixth.

Elma pitcher Ashlynn Weld retired the side in both the sixth and seventh innings to secure the victory. Ashlynn Weld retired eight straight Nooksack batters to end the game.

Ashlynn Weld put Elma on top with a three-run home run in to top of the first inning.

Eagles’ shortstop Aubree Simmons scored on a passed ball followed by Ashlynn Weld crossing the plate on a sac bunt by Lynsee Bednarik in the third.

Ashlynn Weld allowed five runs – four earned – on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts in seven innings pitched to earn the win.

Elma 302 002 0 – 7 10 1

Nooksack Valley 410 000 0 – 5 7 2

WP: A. Weld (7 IP, 5R, 4ER, 7H, 2BB, 6K). LP: Vanieperen (4 IP, 2R, R, 5H, 5K).

Leading hitters: Elma – A. Weld (3-4, HR, 2R, 3RBI); Simmons (2-3, 2R); R. Weld (1-4, R); M. Monroe (1-4, R); Bednarik (1-3, RBI); White (1-4, R); K. Monroe (1-3). NV – Rutgers (2-4, R, 3RBI); Van Liew (2-3, 2B); Dykstra (1-3, R); Deoog (1-4, 2RBI); Wagter (1-3).

~~~

1A District 1/4 elimination game

Elma 15, Mount Baker 10

Elma washed away the bad taste of a first-round district-tournament loss with a 15-10 win over Mount Baker in an elimination game in Centralia.

In a game that started Wednesday but was completed on Thursday after being postponed due to darkness, the Eagles trailed 4-0 before getting on the board with a Mia Monroe solo home run and a Lynsee Bednarik RBI single in the bottom of the third.

The Mountaineers took a 9-2 lead with five runs in the top of the fifth, but the Eagles responded in the bottom half of the frame.

Elma cut the deficit to 9-6 on an RBI single by Emily Comer – who later stole home – a run-scoring double by Chloe Donais and an RBI double off the bat of catcher Raelynn Weld.

Monroe then belted her second home run of the game, a two-run shot over the center-field fence to cut Mt. Baker’s lead to 9-8.

Later in the inning, Bednarik tripled to right, scoring Aubree Simmons and Ashlynn Weld to put Elma up 10-9.

After the Mountaineers tied the game at 10-10 in the sixth, Elma rallied for five runs in the bottom half, highlighted by a three-run homer from Monroe – her third round-tripper of the game – and a solo home run by Ashlynn Weld for a 15-10 lead.

The game was suspended due to darkness until the next morning, where Weld retired the side in the seventh to preserve the win and extend the Eagles’ season.

Monroe had one of the best games of her prep softball career with three home runs, three runs scored and a team-high six RBI.

Ashlynn Weld, Comer and Bednarik also had three-hit games for Elma.

Mt. Baker 031 051 0 – 10 4 3

Elma 002 085 x – 15 17 4

WP: A. Weld (6 IP, 9R, 4ER, 4H, 4BB, 3K). LP: n/a.

Leading hitters: Elma – M. Monroe (3-4, 3 HR, 3R, 6RBI); A. Weld (3-5, HR, 2B, 3R, RBI); Bednarik (3-5, 3B, 3RBI); Comer (3-5, R, RBI, SB); R. Weld (2-3, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Simmons (1-4, 2R); White (1-5, R); Donais (1-4, 2R, RBI).

~~~

1B District 4 championship game

Naselle 6, Ocosta 4

Ocosta fell to Naselle 6-4 in the 1B District 4 Tournament championship game on Saturday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.

The Wildcats (8-6) scored two runs in the top of the second on a Brooklyn Blake RBI single to score Gabby Ness and a Allie Byers fielder’s choice ground out to drive in Sophie Olive.

Ocosta doubled its lead with two runs on a double to center field off the bat of Joanah Rosander.

But the Wildcats defense undermined the Ocosta cause in the fifth with two errors leading to four unearned runs as the Comets (12-5) tied the game at 4-4.

Naselle then took the lead as back-to-back Wildcats errors with two outs in the sixth allowed two runs to cross the plate.

Ocosta’s Jessie Gilbert walked and advanced to second on a single by Ness with one out in the top of the seventh, but Comets pitcher Evelyn Normand got Olive to ground out on a fielder’s choice followed by a strikeout of Blake to end the game.

Rosander took the loss, allowing six unearned runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Ocosta earned a No. 10 seed in the 1B State Tournament and will face No. 7 Sunnyside Christian at 8 a.m. on Friday at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

Ocosta 020 020 0 – 4 5 7

Naselle 000 042 x – 6 3 1

WP: Normand (7 IP, 4R, 4ER, 5H, 8BB, 5K). LP: Rosander (6 IP, 6R, 0ER, 3H, 3BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Mirante (1-2, R, SB); Rosander (1-4, 2B, 2RBI); Ness (1-3, R); Olive (1-4, R, SB); Blake (1-4, RBI); Byers (0-2, R, RBI, BB). Naselle – Ford (1-4, R); Davis (1-4, R); Steenerson (1-2, R, 2B).