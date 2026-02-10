Boys Prep Wrestling Roundup: Four Aberdeen Bobcats win titles at league-championship meet

Multiple Twin Harbors boys prep grapplers earned league championships as we review recent wrestling events.

~~~

BOYS PREP WRESTLING

Four Bobcats win league titles

A total of four Aberdeen Bobcats won their respective weight classes at the 2A Evergreen Conference Tournament on Saturday at Tumwater High School.

Ryder Lessard (113 pounds), Glenny Black (150), Jimmie Gertson (215) and Landon Hamblin (285) defeated all-comers to win a league championship and lead the Bobcats to a fourth-place finish with 246.5 points.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Jimmie Gertson (right) faces off against Centralia’s Alika Vargas in the 215-pound title match at the 2A Evergreen Conference Championships on Saturday in Tumwater. Gertson won the match via 6-2 decision.

Aberdeen senior Adonis Hammonds placed second overall at 144 pounds to also earn a spot at the upcoming state tournament.

A total of 10 Bobcats placed 3-5 in their weight class and will be competing for a spot in the state championship tournament at a crossover dual meet on Wednesday.

Lessard, Black, Gerston, Hamblin and Hammonds will next compete at the Mat Classic XXXVII on Feb. 20-21 at the Tacoma Dome.

Full results available at flowrestling.org.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Landon Hamblin (top) gets a pinfall victory at 0:38 against Tumwater’s Finn Bracy to win the 285-pound title at the 2A Evergreen Conference Championships on Saturday in Tumwater.

Team standings

1, W.F. West, 377 points. 2, Tumwater, 301.5. 3, Centralia, 257. 4, Aberdeen, 246.5. 5, Black Hills, 142.5.

Aberdeen state qualifiers

113 pounds: 1, Ryder Lessard.

144: 2, Adonis Hammonds.

150: 1, Glenny Black.

215: 1, Jimmie Gertson.

285: 1, Landon Hamblin.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Ryder Lessard has his hand raised after defeating W.F. West’s Colton Withrow 5-1 in the 113-pound finale of the 2A Evergreen Conference Championships on Saturday in Tumwater.

Aberdeen 4th place

Adrian Nunez (106), Ethan Parris (138), Levi Glowacki (132), Andrew Vannoy (157).

Aberdeen 5th Place

Christian Gomez (120), Jaidon Williams (126), Roman Tadique (138), Andrew Vannoy (157), Arian Berbati (165), Bryan Sanchez (190).

~~~

North Beach’s Richards, Willapa Valley’s Swogger win district titles

North Beach’s Obadiah Richards and Willapa Valley’s Lucas Swogger won their respective weight classes at the 1B/2B District 4 Tournament on Saturday at Winlock High School.

Richards defeated Raymond-South Bend’s William Anderson via fall at 1:26 to claim the 150-pound championship.

Swogger defeated Ocosta’s Ronin Rutzer with a two-point reversal and two-point near fall in the third period to rally for a 4-2 win in the 157-pound title match.

Other top-three finishes from Twin Harbors wrestlers at the meet were North Beach’s Parker George Harmon (215 pound, 2nd place) and Isaiah White-Frisbee (285, 3rd); Ocosta’s Logan Rutzer (144, 3rd) and Willapa Valley’s Kasen Clements (165, 3rd) and Kashton Ruddell (106, 3rd).

State qualifiers will compete at the Mat Classic XXXVII on Feb. 20-21 at the Tacoma Dome.

Full results available at flowrestling.org.

Team standings

1, Forks, 403 points. 2, Rainier, 278. 3, Napavine, 219, 4, Wahkiakum, 161. 5, Willapa Valley, 156.5. 6, North Beach, 146. 7, Pe Ell, 145. 8, Ocosta, 142.5. 9, Adna, 131.5. 10, Ilwaco, 104.5. 11, Onalaska, 104. 12, Chief Leschi, 88.5. 13, Winlock, 69. 14, Naselle, 67. 15, Raymond-South Bend, 60. 16, Toledo, 56. 17, Mossyrock, 51.5. 18, Taholah, 4. 19, Mary M. Knight, 0.

Podium placements

North Beach: Obadiah Richards (150 pounds, 1st); Parker George Harmon (215, 2nd); Isaiah White-Frisbee (285, 3rd); Alex Orellana Morales (113, 5th); Ayden Ramirez (165, 5th); Henry Van Wert (132, 8th); Timothy Carr (157, 8th); Brycen Parent (126, 9th); Darius Saunders (120, 9th); Micaiah Richards (144, 10th).

Ocosta: Ronin Rutzer (157, 2nd); Logan Rutzer (144, 3rd); Ben Tackett (175, 4th); Kale Donovick (165, 4th); Torence Bonina (132, 4th); Quinn Leonard (150, 7th); Alexander Martinez (165, 10th).

Raymond-South Bend: William Anderson (150, 2nd); Brody Young (120, 6th); Enrique Holmes (165, 8th); Jose Morales (138, 8th).

Taholah: Nyguel Penz (215, 9th).

Willapa Valley: Lucas Swogger (157, 1st); Kasen Clements (165, 3rd); Kashton Ruddell (106, 3rd); Thomas Ritchey (106, 4th); Isaiah Rogers (285, 5th); Jake Barnum (126, 5th); John Schultz (144, 8th).