Boys Prep Wrestling Roundup: Aberdeen’s Lessard, Elma’s Espinoza win at prestigous early-season meets

Twin Harbors boys prep wrestling teams participated in the first full weekend of the 2025-26 season at multiple tournaments over the weekend.

Lessard leads Aberdeen at Ramrock Invitational

Aberdeen sophomore Ryder Lessard led the Bobcats to a fifth-place finish with a weight-class title at the Ramrock Invitational on Saturday at North Thurston High School in Olympia.

Lessard won all four of his matches in the meet to win the 120-pound title over North Thurston’s Rylan Tranfiguracion.

In the final, Lessard trailed 3-0 in the first period after a takedown but rallied to trail 3-2 after scoring on a reversal.

Lessard took the lead with a reversal from the bottom position in the second period and held on for the 4-3 win, securing the weight-class championship.

A total of seven Bobcats placed at the meet as Aberdeen finished with 141.5 points to place fifth out of 11 teams.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Glenny Black (right) wrestles at the Ramrock Invitational on Saturday at North Thurston High School in Olympia.

Bobcats Glenny Black and Ethan Parris each placed second for Aberdeen.

Black ran off three wins before falling to Central Kitsap’s Ansel Auernhamer by an 8-7 decision in the 165-pound final.

Parris won two matches before falling to Newport (Bellevue) senior Damian Lang via fall at 1:17 of their 138-pound championship match.

Bobcats placing third in their respective weight classes were Sebastian Street (113 pounds) and Landon Hamblin (285) while Adrian Nunez (106) and Jaidon Williams (132) placed fourth.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Ethan Parris (background) wrestles during the Ramrock Invitational on Saturday at North Thurston High School.

Aberdeen placers

106 pounds: 4, Adrian Nunez.

113: 3, Sebastian Street.

120: 1, Ryder Lessard.

132: 4, Jaidon Williams.

138: 2, Ethan Parris.

165: 2, Glenny Black.

285: 3, Landon Hamblin.

Three locals win titles at Ocosta Invitational

Three Twin Harbors wrestlers won their respective weight classes at the Ocosta Invitational on Saturday in Westport.

Aberdeen’s Andrew Vannoy, Ocosta’s Logan Rutzer and North Beach’s Parker George Harmon each won their won their weight-class championships at the tournament.

Rutzer defeated Aberdeen’s George Yakovich III by an 18-9 major decision to claim the 144-pound title.

Vannoy trailed Concrete’s Robert Daniels 3-2 before earning a pinfall win at 2:13 to claim the 165-pound championship.

Harmon defeated Pe Ell’s Hunter Harris by a 20-7 majority decision to take the 215-pound title.

Raymond-South Bend’s Lucas Swogger (175 pounds) and North Beach’s Isaiah White-Frisbee (285) each placed second in their respective weight-class final.

Team standings

1, Lake Roosevelt, 135 points. 2, Forks, 134.5. 3, Warden, 130.5. 4, Life Christian Academy, 107.5. 5, Rainier, 105. 6, Aberdeen, 80. 7, Ocosta, 77. 8, North Beach, 74.5. 9, Darrington, 70. 10, Pe Ell, 62.5. 11, Raymond-South Bend, 62. 12, Concrete, 58.5. 13, Foss, 52, 14, Wahkiakum, 47. 15, Naselle, 35, 16, Chief Leschi, 30, 17, King’s Way Christian, 9.5. 18, Taholah 6, 19, Mary M. Knight.

Local placers

144: 1, Logan Rutzer, Ocosta. 2, George Yakovich III, Aberdeen.

165: 1, Andrew Vannoy, Aberdeen. 4, Timothy Carr, North Beach.

175: 2, Lucas Swogger, Raymond-South Bend. 3, Kasen Clements, Raymond-South Bend.

190: 3, Ben Tackett, Ocosta.

215: 1, Parker George Harmon, North Beach.

285: 2, Isaiah White-Frisbee, North Beach. 4, Isaiah Rogers, Raymond-South Bend.

PHOTO BY SUE MICHALAK BUDSBERG Elma’s Aidyn Johnson (left) earned a victory in a dual meet against Wapato on Friday at Wapato High School.

Wapato 58, Elma 15

Elma lost to Wapato 58-15 in a season-opening dual meet on Friday at Wapato High School.

Results

150 pounds: Christopher Garza Jr. (Wapato) via fall over Troy Rupe (Elma).

157: Kenai Finley (W) via 8-0 major decision over Caiden Rademacher (E).

165: Liam McManus (E) via fall over Eithan Patterson (W).

175: Raul Sanchez III (W) via 15-0 technical fall over Lucky Douvier (E)

190: Jordy Macias (W) via fall over Sam Mullin (E).

215: Josiah Gutierrez (W) via fall over Alex Dryden (E).

285: Nathan Gutierrez (W) via fall over Brody Schlesser (E).

106: Rey Andrade Torres (W) via forfeit.

113: Jacob Gambito (W) via fall over Connor Olson (E).

120: Alvaro Barragan (W) via 14-2 major decision over Luis Torres (E).

126: Xzavier Garza (W) via forfeit.

132: Aidyn Johnson (E) via 9-8 decision over Michael Bustos (W).

138: Xavier Espinoza (E) via injury default over Carlos Moi Martinez (W).

144: Oscar Martinez Cobian (W) via 10-7 decision over Treycen Sample (E).

PHOTO BY SUE MICHALAK BUDSBERG Elma’s Xavier Espinoza (top) competes in a dual meet against Wapato on Friday at Wapato High School.

Elma’s Espinoza wins at Bob Mars Invitational

Elma senior Xavier Espinoza stood atop the podium at the conclusion of the Bob Mars Invitational on Saturday at Kennewick High School.

The defending 1A State champion won three matches against top-quality competition to advance to the 138-pound final, where he faced Goldendale’s Brock Armstrong.

Espinoza took a 7-0 lead after a takedown and near-fall in the first round before Armstrong got on the board with a two-point reversal.

An escape and takedown from Espinoza had the talented Eagles standout up 11-2 before he finished the match with a pin at the 3:03 mark.

Other Eagles grapplers placing at the meet were Caiden Rademacher (157 pounds, 4th), Liam McManus (165, 4th), Aidyn Johnson (132, 6th), Lucky Douvier (175, 6th) and Troy Rupe (150, 6th).

Four locals win at Warrior Wrangle

Four Twin Harbors wrestlers won weight-class championships at the Warrior Wrangle on Saturday at Rochester High Sonteachool.

Three Hoquiam Grizzlies earned titles at the meet.

Hoquiam senior Junior Balagot placed first at 126 pounds after defeating Cascade Christian’s Devon McManemy 10-6 in the championship match.

Grizzlies junior Brayden Gonzalez made quick work of Tumwater’s Lucian Unell in the 150-pound final, pinning the Thunderbirds sophomore 1:34 into their championship match.

Similarly, Hoquiam senior Kingston Case had little troubles with Rochester’s Maddox Rodgers, earning a 17-6 major decision to win the 165-pound weight class.

A pair of Elma Eagles faced off in the 175-pound final, with junior Levi Russell defeating sophomore Liam Boling via technical fall 16-1.

Hoquiam placed third out of 12 teams with 144 points while Elma came in fifth with 124.5 points.

Local placers

113 pounds: 4, Bryce Curley, Hoquiam.

126: 1, Junior Balagot, Hoquiam.

132: 3, Justice Larsson, Hoquiam. 4, Colin Chandler, Elma.

138: 4, Bryce Molina, Hoquiam.

150: 1, Brayden Gonzalez, Hoquiam.

165: 1, Kingston Case, Hoquiam. 3, Jackson Bucy, Elma.

175: 1, Levi Russell, Elma, 2, Liam Boling, Elma.

190: 3, Johnathan Henderson, Elma.

215: 3, Donavyn Kalakosky, Elma.

Montesano duo win at Patriot Dome Classic

A pair of Montesano wrestlers won weight-class titles at the Patriot Dome Classic on Saturday at Washington High School in Tacoma.

Bulldogs Finley Ekerson and Gage Stutesman earned top spots on the podium after their performances on Saturday.

Ekerson defeated Kennedy Catholic’s Desmond Davocol via fall at 1:49 to win the 126-pound championship and finish his day 4-0.

Stutesman also won his four matches at the meet, culminating with a 14-1 major decision victory over East Jefferson’s Grady White in the 165-pound final.

Montesano placed second out of 14 teams with 207 points, almost 100 points behind first-place Curtis (304.5 points).

Montesano placers

126 pounds: 1, Finley Ekerson.

165: 1, Gage Stutesman.

106: 3, Hunter Schmitz.

113: 3, Titus Eaton.