Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Raymond-South Bend drops league opener to Forks

Ravens struggle to slow down Spartans in 67-55 loss

Raymond-South Bend opened league play as we review Wednesday’s Twin Harbors boys prep basketball games.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Forks 67, Raymond-South Bend 55

Raymond-South Bend had no answers for Forks in a 67-55 2B Pacific League loss on Wednesday at Raymond High School.

The Ravens (5-5 overall, 0-1 2B Pacific) had their five-game winning streak snapped after hitting a tough spell on offense in the second and third quarters.

“We struggled to score in the second and we didn’t score a single point until the third quarter was half over,” Ravens head coach Jon Schray said. “Forks just couldn’t hardly miss.”

The Ravens trailed 36-23 at halftime and found its game in the fourth quarter, cutting the Spartans’ lead to six points with three minutes to play thanks to “terrific shooting” from standout senior guard Carson Ridderbush, who hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the frame.

But Forks (7-3, 1-0) continued to shoot well to hand RSB a loss in the league opener.

Ridderbush led RSB with 22 points while senior Chris Banker (14 points) and senior points Aaron Somero (11 pts.) also scored in double figures.

RSB shot 42% from the field on 18-of-43 shooting, including 7 of 18 from beyond the arc (39%), and made 12-of-17 free throws (71%).

Forks hit 25-of-37 shots (68%) and hit 12-of-19 free throws (63%).

The Ravens face North Beach in a 2B Pacific League game at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Forks 18 18 14 17 – 67

RSB 17 6 13 19 – 55

Scoring: Forks – Barajas 25, Rowley 23, Bennett 7, Foster 7, Coberly 4, Soto 1. RSB – Ridderbush 22, Banker 14, A. Somero 11, Morris 4, Lorton 3, Jayden Silva 1.

~~~

Other games

Ilwaco 80, North Beach 41

Naselle 75, Mary M. Knight 27