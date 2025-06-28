World Music Day makes big impact on small-town economics

Aberdeen’s recent World Music Day celebration, spearheaded by The Music Project, the Downtown Aberdeen Association, the City of Aberdeen, and engaged community members, delivered a measurable economic uplift for local businesses, signaling continued momentum in the city’s revitalization efforts.

For cities like Aberdeen, currently in the midst of an economic and cultural revitalization, events that stimulate small business activity are critical. From detailed logistics and litter removal to a well-curated musical lineup, the event was executed with precision and cooperation across city departments and community stakeholders. The event underscored the importance of this collaborative effort, it is a clear demonstration of what coordinated community engagement can achieve.

Businesses throughout the downtown corridor reported marked increases in revenue. Tinderbox Coffee Roasters extended its hours and saw a significant surge in foot traffic. Barista Brittinee Seibert, who has worked there for two years, remarked, “We definitely doubled our business, it was one of our top three busiest days since I started.”

The Tap Room also experienced record turnout. Owner Bryce Romero noted that the day exceeded last year’s attendance and generated excitement in the lead-up. “It was one of the best days of the year,” Romero said, citing live music and a diverse crowd as key drivers. “We needed all the extra staff I could get.”

Steam Donkey had a great turn out too, and their customers said they “loved having access to live music on our patio from the street performers throughout the day, and our own late night brewery concert series entertained a great crowd until 1 a.m.” It is worth noting they usually close their doors by 8 p.m.

At Messy Jessy’s, now two years young and located in the heart of the event zone, both daytime and evening programming drove sustained customer engagement. Staff described a full day of activity, culminating in informal after-hours gatherings. “Even the staff enjoyed themselves,” one team member shared. Sales remained strong throughout.

Mount Olympus Brewing, which hosted six bands on its outdoor stage, also reported a smooth and successful day. “A big thank you to the organizers,” said Katie Gonsalbes. “They brought a large crowd back to Aberdeen. Events like this benefit the entire town.”

The coordination required to produce such a cohesive event reflected the dedication of local leaders, including Bobbi McCracken and Bette Worth of the Downtown Aberdeen Association. Their team’s on-the-ground support ensured a welcoming atmosphere for both residents and visitors.

With clear gains in sales tax revenue and heightened visibility for downtown businesses, city officials could see similar success with comparable initiatives. World Music Day stands as a strong example of how cultural programming can align with economic strategy; supporting sustainable growth while positioning Aberdeen as a dynamic hub for both community life and commercial activity.