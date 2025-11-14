World gone by

85 YEARS AGO

November 9, 1940

Aberdeen will pause Monday in the midst of a war-torn world to rededicate itself to peace when services are conducted throughout the country marking the 21st anniversary of the signing of the armistice ending hostilities of the first world war.

Veterans will begin their observance with a breakfast sponsored by the American Legion at 8 o’clock at the Legion hall on First street. Patriotic groups will assemble at the armory and march from there for the Doughboy monument at 10:30. The high school band and the Sons of Legion drum corps are expected to take part. At the Doughboy monument James J. Sexton post Veterans of Foreign Wars will present its rituals, there will be a minute of silence at 11 o’clock and later floral tributes will be placed.

November 11, 1940

A memorial to Pacific County’s World war dead was unveiled today in Raymond as Willapa Harbor marked Armistice Day.

The memorial, a large concrete base upon which a statue is to be erected later, stands in the city’s newest park at Fifth and Duryea. Mrs. Hannah Franklin and Mrs. Myra Little, Gold Star mothers, jointly unveiled the memorial.

November 14, 1940

Kenneth Schade, South Bend high school football star, today was in a critical condition at South Bend General hospital as a result of an injury suffered Armistice Day in the South Bend-Ilwaco football game.

It was first believed Schade had a pulled or bruised muscle, but later it was determined that he suffered a fractured floating rib which punctured a kidney. Schade underwent a blood transfusion Tuesday with his coach, Merle Millam as donor and Wednesday specialists removed the kidney.

November 15, 1940

Two Grays Harbor men today were recommended for promotion in the Navy aviation service and assigned to active duty with the fleet.

Alfred Aho is among 370 naval reserve aviators recommended by a naval board for appointment into the line of the regular navy.

He graduated from the Aberdeen high school in 1933, spent a year at the University of Washington and entered Sand Point in 1936. He went from there to Pensacola for Navy aviation training.

The other is Karl Oliver. He is one of 31 aviation cadets in training at Pensacola designated as naval aviators with commissions as ensigns, naval reserve and ordered to active duty. He was graduated from Hoquiam high school in 1933 and from Washington State College in 1938. He went to Sand Point late last year and to Pensacola in January.

60 YEARS AGO

November 9, 1965

Not often does one have the opportunity to see and talk and even laugh with the great and near-great, but the Grays Harbor Opera Guild is going to make that possible by entertaining members of the cast of the University of Washington Touring Opera Group after the show Friday night at the Seventh Street Theatre in Hoquiam.

They have selected as the title of this affair to be held at the Hoquiam Elks, “Supper with the Stars.” You will meet Dr. Stanley Chapple, director; Ralph Rosinblum, stage director and the noted singers, Leon Lishner, Vernon Corliss, Red Eichenberger and Patricia Schlosstein — all associated with the performance of Mozart’s “The Abduction from the Seraglio.”

November 10, 1965

A spokesman for the Army Engineers said Wednesday a 73-mile Western Washington canal connecting Puget Sound with the Columbia River could be completed by 1979 if it is found feasible to build and Congress provides the money to dig it.

The rough estimate was made by Col. Charles Holbrook, Seattle district engineer, at a press conference before a hearing on the proposed canal that would link the southern Sound at Olympia, with Grays Harbor, Willapa Harbor and the Columbia at its mouth.

The hearing in Olympia drew nearly 400 people.

November 11, 1965

Martha Schlamme, the concert artist folk singer and world-renowned singer of “Songs of Many Lands” will appear at the Seventh Street Theatre in Hoquiam Monday night in the first concert of the 1965-66 season of the Grays Harbor Community Concert Association.

Bill Garrison was hunting elk along Looking Grass River in the Tollgate area of the Blue Mountains when a 300-pound brown bear dropped into the road ahead of him. The bear reared up on his hind legs. Garrison had no way to get around and he shot it. He propped his gun against a tree while burying the carcass.

As he gathered brush for a final covering, a bull elk and three cows trotted past. Garrison said his gun was 30 feet away so he did the only thing he could. He sat down and cried.

But he took home the bearskin to make a rug.

November 15, 1965

Mr. and Mrs. John Pavesich, operators of Bridges Inn in Raymond for many years, announce they have purchased Jim’s Cafe on North G street in Aberdeen from Mrs. Ila Snavely.

The Aberdeen cafe will be under the active management of Lowell (Sonny) Bridges. He is the grandson of Mabel Pavesich who reports her grandson has had considerable experience in the restaurant business starting as a cleanup boy when 12 years old and advancing to a cook under her supervision.

35 YEARS AGO

November 9, 1990

In an effort to boost morale of the troops in the Persian Gulf, the SouthShore Mall has offered to pay the postage on packages sent to them.

In “Operation Appreciation” the mall is also providing Christmas cards for passers-by to sign with holiday greetings from the states.

“I feel really bad if anybody has to be away at Christmas,” said Vicki Humbyrd of North Cove, after signing one of the red cards Thursday. “I think this is a real nice idea.”

Nina Morean, manager of the mall, said that the public has been enthusiastic about Operation Appreciation. She’s hoping that people will take the mall up on its offer to pay the postage of packages up to 70 pounds.

November 10, 1990

• Mike Murphy, a former longtime Grays Harbor County Commissioner, is feeling “bionic” and is expected to be released from an Olympia hospital this weekend after last Monday’s heart attack.

“I’m feeling really good; kind of like the bionic man,” said the 48-year-old Murphy. He underwent surgery earlier this week at St. Peter Hospital after driving himself to the emergency room from his Tumwater home. Murphy said the 12-minute drive from his home felt more like an hour and a half. Every red light along the way caused him added concern. He said he remained calm though. He said he left one indulgence behind when he closed his car door. “I quit smoking on my drive to the hospital.”

The conditions: Typically miserable. The outcome? Anything but that for Quinault.

Brad Marshall passed for 153 yards and one touchdown as the Elks advanced to the state B-8 football semifinals with a 28-6 conquest of Neah Bay Friday night at rain-soaked Stewart Field.

Tailback Dan Quintanilla, running mostly behind the blocking of 250-pound guard Mike Metcalf and fullback Tom Carlyle, rushed for a game-high 72 yards on 22 carries. Marshall, meanwhile, threw the slippery ball remarkably well, hitting Brian Grays three times for 106 yards and Josh Weese twice for 42.

November 11, 1990

Their title hopes ended by two-time champion Odessa, Ocosta’s Lady Wildcats placed third in the state Class B volleyball tournament Saturday at Eastern Washington University and the Spokane Coliseum.

The Wildcats, who had their 82-game winning streak snapped by Wilbur-Creston in Friday’s first round of pool play, suffered their initial match loss to Reardan in yesterday’s second pool round. But they won their other two pool matches to enter the semifinals.

Then they fell to defending champion Odessa, which went on to repeat its title by downing Reardan in the final.

November 14, 1990

ITT Rayonier is now advertising for “temporary replacements” at its Hoquiam pulp mill where 270 workers have been on strike since Aug. 26.

With negotiations deadlocked, company officials said the move is crucial to keeping the mill operating. Workers from other ITT plants, plus pulp mill supervisors and management personnel from other divisions have been staffing the mill.

November 15, 1990

This weekend’s Railfest celebration will feature the first steam engine to chug into Grays Harbor in at least three decades. The Mount Rainier Scenic Railroad’s Engine No. 15 will be the centerpiece of what is being billed as the first community-wide railroad theme festival ever held in Washington.

The steam train will carry passengers on round-trip excursions between Aberdeen and Cosmopolis on Saturday and Sunday.

Compiled from the archives of The Daily World by Karen Barkstrom, Editorial Assistant at The Daily World. You can contact her at karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call her at 360-537-3925.