Montesano recognizes Commissioner Raines for years of service

At the city of Montesano city council meeting held on March 24, Mayor Tyler Trimble presented Grays Harbor County Commissioner Vickie Raines a certificate of appreciation in recognition for her “unwavering dedication, leadership and service to the citizens of Grays Harbor County.” Raines’ last day as commissioner is March 31. (Andrea Watts / The Daily World)

Following Grays Harbor County Commissioner Vickie Raines’ last report to the city of Montesano City Council on the Chehalis Basin Flood Authority, Mayor Tyler Trimble shared his ulterior motive for inviting Raines to attend the meeting.

“On behalf of the city, we do want to recognize you for your years of service to Grays Harbor, not only at Cosmopolis, but at the county,” Trimble said. “Your unwavering leadership through really great times and some really hard times has been outstanding. I don’t think outstanding is probably the right word, but it’s been remarkable. How you collaborate with people, the integrity that you have — that you show on a day-to-day basis with some of the challenges that we face as leadership positions. I think it’s left a lasting mark, not only on the county, on Cosmopolis, but every city around you.”

For 11 years, Raines has served as the District 3 Commissioner; prior to this position, she served for 12 years as mayor of Cosmopolis and three years as a city councilor. Her last day as commissioner is March 31.

Trimble thanked Raines for being a mentor and being “a person that I could rely and trust on a lot.”

When it came time for the council comments, they also shared their appreciation for Raines’ work. Councilor Dawn Thomas said, “Thank you so much for all of the work that you’ve done for Grays Harbor and the surrounding areas.”

“Commissioner Raines, I wanted to say thank you for all of your work and model of being an exceptional public servant is not unknown to this county and to many of the residents here in Montesano,” added Councilor Julie Cope. “I just want to say thank you again for all of the work that you have put in and the legacy that you have left. You are so appreciated more than you even realize. You’ve touched many lives outside of the ones that you probably work with on a day-to-day basis. But there are certainly lots of ancillary and kind of shoot off wonderful things that have come about because of the work that you have done and the dedication and the time that you have spent.”

Councilor Dave Skaramuca has known Raines since she was the mayor of Cosmopolis and he worked at the Cosmo Specialty Fibers pulp mill and that “you’ve done a great job.” And as for her stepping down as commissioner, “my hope is that you just reconsider somehow,” he said, which prompted laughs from the audience.

In thanking the council for the recognition, Raines said, “I appreciate the work that you guys do as well, and you’ve got a great team here. There’s nothing better than public service.”