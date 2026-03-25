Susan Rice headlines upcoming live comedy show at 7th Street Theatre

Pacific Northwest Web Design and Marketing owner Randy Costello is bringing live stand-up comedy to the Historic 7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam on Saturday March 28.

Portland native Susan Rice serves as the main attraction with other comedy veterans Jerry Miner and Anthony Schuman opening the evening.

America’s Got Talent aficionados will recall Susan Rice’s stint on the popular television show. Rice has been a professional comedian for over four decades but has seen a career resurgence in her early ‘70s just when she thought she would be winding it down.

Rice was asked to film her iconic “funny old bag” set for the popular YouTube channel “Don’t Tell Comedy” and soon her video went viral resulting in spots on AGT and in a Netflix reboot of Star Search. Rice had performed many times for the “Don’t Tell Comedy” pop-up shows throughout the country and in her hometown, but the recorded set on YouTube going viral set up an opportunity for her own recorded stand-up comedy special called “Silver Alert.” It can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play.

Rice is a “seasoned” comedian known for her “sharp and relatable humor about aging, family and everyday life.” She recently recorded a podcast with Randy Costello on his channel “After 10 am with Randy” that is available now.

PNW Design and Marketing has two comedic openers for Rice with Northwest ties and stand up experience.

Jerry Miner lives in Tacoma but cut his teeth in comedy in Southern California. He has won big Laugh Off competitions there and was featured at the Montreal Comedy Festival. He is known for his funny stories and has 25 national TV appearances to his credit.

Olympia native Anthony Schuman is an army veteran and according to him, “a fisherman, filmmaker, writer, subsistence farmer, and a father of four but most of all a comedian.” Look for Schuman’s humor based on his love for family life and relatable everyday experiences.

Get tickets for the PNW Media and Marketing Comedy Show starting at 6 p.m. Saturday featuring Susan Rice at 7thstreettheatre.com or at the door if not sold out.