April calendar filling up with author events and more

Author Janine Gates will be at the Hoquiam Timberland Library on Sunday, April 19.

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Montesano Community Book Fair Preview Night

The Montesano PTO is bringing that nostalgia back with its Community Book Fair Preview Night featuring a fun ’90s throwback theme inspired by all the bright, colorful book fair magic of childhood.

The event is scheduled for Friday, March 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Beacon Elementary Library. The event will feature door prizes, throwback book fair fun and early access to the book fair. This event helps Montesano PTO raise funds for its Book Fair account so they can give books to students and staff. Every purchase helps put more books into the hands of the school community.

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Author Melissa Slager

Barnes and Noble — Olympia

Saturday, March 28 at noon

Dear historical fiction readers and lovers, please welcome author Melissa Slager, they’ll be signing their books from noon to 4 p.m., and are so excited to meet you.

Margo Davis: Uncoupling

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

Saturday, April 4 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Poet Margo Davis, who is a current artist resident at Hypatia-in-the-Woods in Shelton, will read from her latest collection of poetry titled Uncoupling. The event will be held upstairs and there will be copies of the book available for purchase.

Seabrook’s Beachside Author Series

Saturday, April 11 at 10 a.m.

Martha Brockenbrough, Natasha Tripplett and Rachel Wilson will be on hand at the Seabrook Town Hall. Brockenbrough is an award-winning author of fiction and nonfiction spanning picture books, middle grade, young adult, and adult audiences. Tripplett is an award-winning Jamaican Jewish-American author of children’s books that center on cultural representation, identity, and belonging. Wilson is an author-illustrator whose debut picture book, How to Pee Your Pants: The Right Way, has earned a starred review from Kirkus.

Tessa Bailey Collector’s Edition release

Join New York Times best-selling author Tessa Bailey for the exclusive early release of the Collector’s Edition of Hook, Line and Sinker on April 11, at Westport Winery Garden Resort in Washington State. This beloved sequel to It Happened One Summer continues the “Bellinger Sisters” series set in the charming fishing town of Westport.

Main Event Highlights

Guests can select from one of two sessions in The Speakeasy Event Center at Westport Winery Garden Resort. The tickets are $48 per person and include a pre-signed Collector’s Edition hardcover, book talk and audience Q&A, digital photo line, wine for 21+, a charcuterie buffet, and free admission to the International Mermaid Museum.

Session 1: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Doors open at 10:30 a.m.)

Session 2: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)

Tickets are available at www.WestportWinery.com or on the winery’s Facebook page. Please bring your receipt for entry. Westport Winery is the only authorized dealer for this event. Due to health, safety, and space limitations, those without tickets will not be permitted into the event space. All event guidelines are subject to change. Attendees can receive refunds up to 24 hours before the event start time. Should this event be canceled, all customers will be refunded their ticket price using the original payment method.

Janine Gates — Timberland Hoquiam Library

Author Janine Gates, an Olympia-based journalist and photographer, will present a slideshow about her book, Saving the Nisqually Delta, on Sunday, April 19, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. The event is sponsored by the Grays Harbor Audubon Society.

Local Author Showcase — Hoodsport

April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

600 N. Lake Cushman Rd., Hoodsport

Hosted by St, Germain’s Church, this is a special opportunity for you to engage directly with more than 20 local authors, who will be reading excerpts of their work. Each reading will be followed by a Q&A session, which will provide an interactive platform to engage with each author and and opportunity to gain insights into what inspired the author to write, ask them questions about past, present, and future works.

All genres of authors from children’s books, historical novels, mysteries, spiritual thrillers, firefighting, urban fantasy, fiction and nonfiction, to outdoor activities will be on hand.

Mike Cairns’ Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story Book Tour

Saturday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Elma Timberland Library

Saturday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to noon Chehalis Timberland Library and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Centralia Timberland Library

You still three more chances to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, Under The Ash, as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign.

WRITERS GROUPS

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club

Thursday, April 2 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, there is a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together.

Generative Writing Workshop

Saturday, April 4 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Two-hour generative workshop on Joyful Practice, an approach to writing and art-making that centers collaboration and play. Bring pen and paper to explore open-ended writing in a fun & casual community setting. You show up with your unique brain, your worries from the week, your dreams, your pleasures, your sorrows. Facilitators show up with prompts designed to connect us back to ourselves, to each other, and to the thread of creativity that ties us. This is a free one-time workshop. All are welcome. https://www.browsersolympia.com/events

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

TRL to participate in One Book, One Coast

This spring, April 1 through May 31, Timberland Regional Library is participating in One Book, One Coast. Organized by the L.A. County Library, One Book, One Coast brings together library systems across Washington, Oregon, and California for a shared community reading program that celebrates literacy, learning, community, and civil discourse. All participating libraries will read and discuss They Called Us Enemy by George Takei.

Read They Called Us Enemy now:

Access the ebook any time on ComicsPlus by signing in with your TRL library card and PIN number.

Check out the ebook on the Libby app by Overdrive. They Called Us Enemy

Check out a print copy of the book, available in our TRL Catalog. They Called Us Enemy

Ocean Shores Public Library

Reading Rangers

Saturday, March 28 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Young readers ages 5-12 are invited to the library for a new adventure in a book series. Join us for a Bad Guys themed program with FUN games, crafts, trivia and more.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday. March 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month from 11-1 to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. March’s read is Assumption by Percival Everett. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate.)

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, April 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month at Harbor Books. April’s read will be Companions of the Night by Vivian Vande Velde. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Ocean Shores Public Library

BYOB [Bring Your Own Book]

Wednesday, April 15 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your TBR pile.

Book Group

Monday, April 20 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Ocean Shores Friends of the Library sponsor this program and purchase 10 copies of each title to be checked out for 2 weeks. The book being discussed at this meeting is the novel Imperium by Robert Harris.

Timberland Regional Library Locations

Montesano

PageTurners Book Discussion

Thursday, March 26 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. March’s read is The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez.

Westport

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, March 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be reading The Professor and the Madman by Simon Winchester.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Bookseller Skye hosts Story Time on the first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Browsers.