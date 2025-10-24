World gone by

85 YEARS AGO

October 19, 1940

No settlement had been reached today in the strike of Grays Harbor tugboat men, which already has closed several lumber plants and will close others early next week unless settled meanwhile.

Employee spokesmen this morning said there was “no comment” and “nothing to announce.” A committee of tugboat men had a long conference yesterday without agreeing on a plan to end the dispute, which grew out of the union request for an eight-hour day.

The big Rayonier plant in Hoquiam ran out of logs last night and will gradually close down operations.

R.J. Ultican, one of the two big operations on the Harbor, said today that tugboat owners here are asking only “equality” with the Puget Sound district in the matter of working conditions.

October 21, 1940

Aberdeen’s draft board today shuffled the draft registration cards and began numbering them in preparation for the national lottery which will determine who will be called first in America’s peacetime conscription. The numbers which the Aberdeen men drew today do not represent the order in which the men will be called, that being determined in the national lottery based on the registration numbers.

Wyllis Marshall won’t have any trouble remembering his number. His card was at the top of the heap and stamped No. 1. Elmer Louthan was No. 2 Byron Louthan got the traditional unlucky 13 and Raymond Hubert got number 100.

October 23, 1940

Following last Friday’s football game at Stewart field in which Aberdeen and Raymond high school teams played in a sea of mud, sand and water, a rising tide of public opinion is demanding that the gridiron be turfed.

“I think the present condition of the field is a reflection on Aberdeen,” said R.J. Bohmer, councilman. “It is possible a WPA project could be set up to turf the field, with the city as sponsor. Volunteer funds and labor also have been suggested. I know several men who would donate $100 and more apiece to turf the field, and Aberdeen firemen have offered to work on it in their spare time.”

October 24, 1940

Discovery of two and possibly more infantile paralysis cases yesterday caused sudden closure of all South Beach schools today as officials voiced fear all students in the district had been exposed to the dread scourge.

Illness of a Westport father, Gorman Fox, and his six-year-old daughter, Margaret Ann, was diagnosed yesterday as “polio” and a second daughter, Beverly, 9, was under observation today for symptoms. The schools will be closed probably until Nov. 4.

October 25, 1940

The condition of Stewart Field is troubling others besides Aberdeen players and fans. One of the best “plugs” for the turfing of the high school gridiron comes from Longview where the Longview Daily News makes the following editorial comment: “Advice for today. The Longview football team had better practice in a duck pond for three days before going to Aberdeen November 1. It’s getting so bad that even Coach Phil Sarbos and Sports Editor Joe Randich of Aberdeen are waxing sarcastic over the situation with Randich jokingly “denying “that an Aberdeen duck club has sought to lease the property for the remainder of the migratory bird season.

October 26, 1940

L.P. Didley and J.T. Carbery are convinced they must be on a “sucker” list. This week they received a German propaganda magazine from Berlin describing “England under a hail of bombs.”

They suppose that the Nazi propagandists thought they might be impressed but Dudley and Carbery weren’t fooled a bit although they are puzzled about how the Germans go their firm name on the mailing list.

The magazine was mailed on October 9. It describes the “ceaseless thunder of our bombers” over England with destruction of “military” objectives and describes the British as panic-stricken.

Although most of it is printed in German, picture captions are in both languages so that the Americans might be informed of the “drive of England toward the inevitable collapse.”

They magazine was wasted on its recipients. “It didn’t fool me a bit,” Dudley said, pointing to German claims that Britain was blockaded and that her defenses were useless against German attacks.

60 YEARS AGO

October 19, 1965

Announcement of a unique self-development program for pre-teen and teen girls to start here in Aberdeen was made today by Mr. Bob Bertuzzi, manager of the Sears Aberdeen Store. Miss Joan Turner will be the coordinator and instructor.

“We emphasize good posture and good grooming habits,” said Miss Turner. “We give particular attention to the social graces — a pleasing voice and contemporary manners. And we give guidance in selecting fashions that are suitable for the age and occasion.”

Girls who enroll for the course will receive far more than beauty and grooming tips. The emphasis will be on continuing work on diction, posture, conversation and social graces, so that they will become poised, self-confident.

October 20, 1965

The Harbor Haylofters will celebrate the sixth anniversary of the Harbor Hayloft with a dance Saturday night at 817 L St. in Hoquiam. The Harbor Hayloft Square Dance Hall is owned by Ray and Val Lindenau, teacher-callers for the club. The Saturday night dance actually celebrates another anniversary — that of the year the Haylofters Club was formed. Two of the original six couples are still dancing and will be guests of honor.

Although Ray and Val have been teaching for only six years, Ray has been calling for 10 years and calls square dances and festivals throughout Washington, Oregon and Canada. In April he will travel to Edmonton, Alberta to call the annual two-day spring festival.

October 21, 1965

For the fifteenth consecutive quarter, Evans Products Company reports sales and earnings above those for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Evans’ net earning during the first nine months of 1965, were $5,006,000 and increase of 23 percent over the $3,924,000 for the same period of 1964.

October 25, 1965

Taking full advantage of Saturday’s spring-like weather, the Quinault Elks turned their SWW 8-man Conference tilt with Rainier into a track meet as they reeled off 12 touchdowns in a 78-34 romp at Amanda Park. Quarterback Curt Nations hurled four touchdown passes — two to Duayne Slimp, and one each to Milan Bruner and Bill Elders.

35 YEAR AGO

October 19, 1990

Treasures or trash?

It depends on how you look at it sometimes.

And Aberdeen High School students are looking at their garbage in a new way — in separated bins.

The science teacher who has pushed the program, Gregory Books, says, “Kids are learning that there is more to life than just throwing something away.”

“We’re helping the environment by saving space in the landfill,” said sophomore Mindy Moore, one of about 25 students helping collect sorted trash yesterday.

“If we don’t start now,” said classmate Brandi Dunlap,” the world for our grandchildren will be destroyed.”

October 20, 1990

About two years ago, David Gilroy’s younger brother, Patrick, narrowly escaped death when his car plummeted 80 feet down a tree-lined ravine and landed in Willaby Creek near Lake Quinault.

David, a self-employed truck driver from Amanda Park, marked the anniversary with his own brush with death Friday. His log truck smashed through a guardrail on a Highway 109 S-curve three miles north of Pacific Beach. With him inside, the rig tumbled down a 50-foot embankment.

The cab was flattened to hood level, but when the truck finally came to a stop, the 40-year-old Gilroy crawled out virtually unscathed. “It’s a miracle he escaped,” said his mother Delma, Friday night. “It just amazes me. We’re just very thankful.” She and her husband John has said the same thing after Patrick’s accident two years ago.

Misty Burke, the daughter of Keith and Dixie Burke, and Jason Eastburn, the son of Micky Lewis, were crowned Hoquiam High Schools homecoming queen and king during halftime of the Hoquiam-Chehalis game Friday night.

October 21, 1990

Eric McNeally caught the fish, but he was the one who became hooked.

The new Montesano firefighter/paramedic visited Grays Harbor earlier this year to attend his cousin’s wedding.

His uncle, Cosmopolis Fire Chief Don Lapacek, took him out fishing.

“I caught a salmon, and I was hooked on Grays Harbor,” said McNeally, a native of central California. “I like the slower way of life. The school system is good and the department is real family-oriented.

The 25-year-old California native joined the Montesano Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic in July.

The department has something else new: a shiny ambulance containing advanced life support equipment.

The $64,453 road rescue rig was put in service last week. It replaces a 1976 ambulance.

October 22, 1990

Pete Tuohy of Chehalis, who with his wife Carol is buying the million-dollar Hoquiam McDonald’s from the McDonald Corp. says it’s a perfect spot to lure ocean visitors. It sits on a half-block off 25th Street between the one way Simpson and Sumner avenues.

October 24, 1990

The site of Aberdeen High School’s controversial smoking shed, which was torn down two years ago, may be sold soon. A potential buyer has expressed interest in the lot at the corner of H and 2nd streets, Superintendent Dick Voege said.

“We can’t foresee a potential school district use for it,” Voege said. “We have sufficient parking.”

In other district business the school board approved the wage schedule for custodians and maintenance employees. A newly-hired year-round custodian, gardener, painter’s helper and plumber’s helper all will receive $7.90 an hour this year.

October 25, 1990

Getting kids to thrive academically at Hoquiam High School could be a matter of helping them make the adjustment from junior high, say advocates of a new program that uses an after-school study hall approach to help students do just that. The program is open to all high school students but educators are targeting freshmen, students they consider at a critical point in their academic careers. High School Principal Pete Hegg and school counselor Joye deCarterei are strong proponents of the effort.

“Making the transition is difficult,” says Hegg. “The work is a bit more difficult, and kids have a lot more freedom to do or not do things. It’s easier for them to get lost in the shuffle.”

Like the little engine that could, a group of steam train enthusiasts in Aberdeen envisions a railroad attraction here — and they’re going to keep chugging along until they’ve done it.

That’s the message Rick Hickerson, president of the Grays Harbor Original Steam Transportation Society (GHOSTS), brought to City Hall last night.

The Union Pacific Railroad is donating its unused freight building at River and M streets to the group. They’re seeking a $4,500 grubstake from the city so it can go full speed ahead with site improvements and work on acquiring the adjacent property and tracks.

Compiled from the archives of The Daily World by Karen Barkstrom, Editorial Assistant at The Daily World. You can contact her at karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call her at 360-537-3925.