World gone by …

80 YEARS AGO

September 23, 1940

Marking its 50th anniversary here, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church will start a four-day celebration to be climaxed with four festival programs and services Sunday including a Sunday school festival at 9:45 a.m., a golden jubilee festival service at 11, a 3 o’clock service and a closing service at 7:30 p.m.

The celebration commemorates the founding of the church in Aberdeen Sept. 26, 1890 and its successful growth into one of the outstanding religious institutions in southwest Washington. Rev. Jacob Mortensen, first pastor of the Aberdeen church will speak at a dinner Thursday evening.

September 24, 1940

Two South Aberdeen cousins, a man and a woman, died early today from botulism, apparently contracted from home brew beer they drank Saturday night, authorities said today.

Mrs. Frances Savich and Marin “Mike” Stancin had lunch with friends, consuming sandwiches and a few beers. Overnight the two became ill and died the next morning.

It was surmised the one bottle of beer, consumed jointly by Mrs. Savich and Stancin, contained the poison since none of the others became ill.

September 25, 1940

He’s the grandpa of the Southwest conference yet he’s not 35. If he were to wear a stripe for every year of service in the grid conference his tailor would have to sew longer sleeves on his sweater. He’s breathing a bit easier because he once heard the first 10 years of coaching were the hardest and he’s nearly over the hump. We’re referring to Headman Elmer Huhta. Friday, he will start his 10th team in search of a conference championship. Huhta-coached teams have won 52 games, lost 15 and tied 13 having scored 925 points to 326.

His 1932 champions were unscored upon and at one time he boasted a record of 13 consecutive games without having a point scored against his boys.

He’s one of the most popular coaches in the conference, if not the state, and his suggestions are eagerly accepted in coaching circles.

September 26, 1940

Tony Savich, 16-year-old son of a South Aberdeen woman who died Tuesday from botulism, was in an Aberdeen hospital today under observation for symptoms of the same poisoning, authorities disclosed.

They said it was not certain that the boy consumed some of the same poison which killed his mother but added he had complained of a sore throat and was taken to the hospital today for observation.

September 27, 1940

Home canned fish contained the deadly botulism which Tuesday killed a South Aberdeen woman and man and last night resulted in death of the woman’s son, authorities said they were convinced today after finding spoiled fish in jars at the woman’s home.

They said Mrs. Savich and Marin Stancin, her cousin, opened a can of the fish Friday noon. Because the contents smelled strongly, they mixed the fish with onions and olive oil, eating all but a small portion of the dish, it is believed.

The Savich boy, returning home late that afternoon, ate the rest of the mixture.

The poison already was working within Mrs.Savich and Stancin when they went to the home of friends Saturday night.

60 YEARS AGO

September 22, 1965

The Red Cedar Shingle and Handsplit Shake Bureau, a Seattle-based trade association, turns the corner on 50 years of service to Pacific Northwest shake and shingle mills this week.

When president Stewart Ferguson of Aloha, a shake manufacturer, gavels the annual meeting to order at Seattle’s Olympic Hotel Friday morning, more than 300 bureau members will join in the golden anniversary celebration.

Gustavo Bracco from Ivrea near Turin, Italy and Mario Portolani from Forli near Ravenna, Italy will be honored at an American Field Service tea Sunday afternoon in the Aberdeen Federal courtesy room.

Mario is taking his senior year at Hoquiam High School and lives with the Paul Brook family. Gustavo attends Weatherwax High School and makes his home with the Tom Berken family in Aberdeen.

September 23, 1965

Rothschild Stevedoring Co,’s crane-barge Lois has arrived at the Port Dock and is expected to speed loading of log ships substantially. The Lois was towed to Aberdeen last Friday from Portland, where she was assembled. The hull is a cut-down Liberty ship.

September 24, 1965

At 1 o’clock tomorrow afternoon all sirens and whistles on the Harbor will blast a salute to Hoquiam’s 75th birthday, jets from McChord AFB will roar over the city and the parade will begin.

Joseph Massoth, grand marshal, will lead the 100-unit procession of floats, bands, bugle corps, marching units, novelty entries and dignitaries.

September 25, 1965

Burglars struck Weisfield’s Jewelers, 116 E. Wishkah St., Aberdeen for the second time in slightly more than six months last night, escaping with an array of loot worth several thousand dollars, according to Merrill Munk, store manager.

At least 50 watches, a few diamond rings, several radios, television sets, electric shavers, cameras and a quantity of film are known to be missing.

September 27, 1965

Clara Bow, legendary “It” girl of silent movie fame, died early today in her secluded home in suburban Culver City, Calif. She was 60.

To a generation of moviegoers in the 1930s, Miss Bow was the incandescent symbol of the flapper, of emancipated women, of “It” — sex appeal — as typified in the popular novels of Elinor Glyn, who first described “It.”

35 YEARS AGO

September 22, 1990

Mary Messer, a longtime employee of the Lamb-Grays Harbor Co. and Enterprises International Inc. at Hoquiam, received a valuable memento upon her retirement.

An old Royal typewriter, circa, 1930, used by the late Frank H. Lamb Sr. to write his memoirs “50 Years in Hoquiam,” now belongs to her. Hired to the steno pool in 1958, Mrs. Messer worked her way up to executive secretary to Isabelle Lamb. She retired in late July.

For those of us who grew up on Grays Harbor in the ’50s and are now staring middle age in the maw, the next best thing to being 17 all over again (and knowing what we know now) is a stiff dose of real rock ‘n’ roll.

We’re talking American Bandstand, not MTV, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, Duane Eddy. No rappers or weirdos wearing earrings.

Thirty years ago one of the hottest rock ‘n’ roll bands in the Northwest hailed from the Harbor. The Beachcombers cut three records and knocked ‘em dead, from the sweaty IWA Hall at Raymond to cosmopolitan Boise. Still crazy after all these years, the Beachcombers are together again, sounding better than ever.

Tonight they’ll play a set for “BASH ‘90” a salute to Hoquiam’s centennial. Then on Oct. 6 it’s an already sold-out gig at their old stomping grounds, the legendary VASA Hall in Hoquiam which now belongs to the Moose Lodge.

September 23, 1990

Mary Beth Johnson of Elma boards and trains horses and has extensive experience with handling them. But she’s still amazed at the incredible interaction between horses and disabled children. Somehow, she says, the strong horses seem to know that these little people require a little extra care and gentleness.

She’s speaking of the “Hope from Horses” riding program, which allows children with learning disabilities, mental retardation, emotional disorders or physical handicaps to ride horses. It’s run completely by volunteers and with donated horses and equipment.

Johnson is riding instructor for the program which runs from October to April.

September 24, 1990

Sonny Harms’ world is dominated by football games and high school dances these days, but he knows there’s a lot more out there beyond the Willapa Hills.

The Willapa Valley High School senior spent three weeks this past summer in the Soviet Union, learning about glasnost first-hand.

Harms, 18, the son of Grover and Shoko Harms of Lebam, participated in a program called the People to People Youth Science Exchange.

The low standard of living was apparent in the desperation of black marketeers and the listlessness of the common Russians, Harms said. However, as striking as the economic differences are between rich, capitalist America and poor, Socialist Russia, the people are much the same. “They seemed like us,” Harms explained, “they’re just following a different system.”

September 25, 1990

Aberdeen delivered the goods at the end of tense third and fourth games and took a 6-15, 15-5, 16-14, 15-12 decision from Hoquiam in volleyball Monday night at Hoquiam Square Gardens.

Led by Shayne Reynvaan’s outstanding all-around play and the strong serving of Liz Brown and Jamie Jupiter, the Grizzlies held their own with their taller, harder-hitting opponents.

But the Cat Ladies, often guilty of over-hitting early on, harnessed their power game during crunch time.

Senior Kari Wheeler, who combined effective net play with several diving saves in the back row, was probably the AHS standout in this one. But the Cats also received important contributions from Zorana Hagara, Vicky Strada and Brenda Blancas, while junior Trina Cook, a first-year varsity player, came through with some clutch sets in the final two games.

September 26, 1990

It will save hours on the road, money, logistical hassles, peace of mind and maybe even a life.

Those are a few of the advantages Harbor area kidney dialysis patients noted yesterday at the dedication of a kidney dialysis unit at Grays Harbor Community Hospital’s East Campus.

The six-station unit is owned and operated by St. Peter Hospital of Olympia. The unit will regularly serve some 14 dialysis patients from the Twin Harbors and serve as backup for some 17 others who undergo home dialysis.

“This place is a blessing,” said Joyce Stroup of Hoquiam, shortly after the Rev. Michael Carmody prayed for God’s blessings on the patients and hospital workers.

Mrs. Stroup, 52, who has undergone kidney dialysis for a year, said she is thankful for the savings in time and money alone. Her daughter has driven her to Olympia three days a week, which adds up to $30 a week for gas alone. Now she’ll be just 10 minutes away from her treatment, which last three hours.

September 27, 1990

Restaurants and charter offices by the Westport docks are closing as they do every fall, but the seasonal rite is a joyous one this year following one of the best salmon seasons in years.

For the first time since 1983, the season stretched well into September, luring more of the anglers that make this city go.

“Compared to other seasons in the 1980s, it’s been a good season,” said Mark Cedergreen, the president of the Westport Charter Association.

The longer season meant “quite a difference” for the restaurants at the docks, said Helen Steele, who owns and operates Freddie Steele’s Restaurant.

As Grays Harbor becomes a war zone for factions debating the fate of both loggers and the northern spotted own, the City of Aberdeen is planning to go on the offensive.

The weapon is a plan 18 months in the making by the East Aberdeen Development Task Force. It was presented to the City Council last night.

The task force — appointed by Mayor O’Dean Williamson and comprised of businessmen, architects, engineers, council members, citizens and bankers — studied cities in the Northwest that have redeveloped successfully and with flair.

Their master plan recommends design standards for building improvements, new streets, and a new, welcoming entrance in East Aberdeen, which some have called “Fast Food Flats.”

Compiled from the archives of The Daily World by Karen Barkstrom, Editorial Assistant at The Daily World.