With expiring health-tax credits, premiums could skyrocket

Steep price increases will be coming for many Washingtonians who get their insurance through the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace exchange, officials warn — with some premiums set to skyrocket by more than 100%.

Grays Harbor County’s rate is set to rise 61% for the 1,689 in the county who use the marketplace exchange. In Pacific County, 702 use the exchange, which could rise by 65%.

That’s according to recently released data from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat. Her office published a table showing how rates will rise if Congress fails to extend the Enhanced Premium Tax Credit (ePTC), a key subsidy for eligible families buying their own insurance on the marketplace.

On Oct. 1 at midnight, Congress’ deadline to adopt a new budget bill lapsed, launching a federal government shutdown that’s now in its fourth week. Democrats are declining to vote to end the impasse unless the credits are extended. Republican lawmakers so far have refused, criticizing their counterparts for holding the government hostage.

Cantwell and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, Washington’s other Senator, have emerged as leading voices in the push to keep the credits. More than 22 million Americans rely on the tax credits, nearly 5 million of whom will wind up uninsured unless Congress acts, Murray said at a virtual news conference Thursday. Open enrollment in Washington begins Nov. 1.

“In other words, we are nearly a week away from a complete health-care disaster,” Murray said. “But today, right now, we already have a clear view of the train that is coming down the tracks, and people are panicking.”

This comes as the Washington Healthplanfinder online marketplace has launched a period of “window shopping” for customers to see what premium increases are expected next year without ePTCs. Some are now experiencing sticker shock. Washingtonians on the exchange will soon start to lock in new, more expensive rates as the credits are on track to expire at the end of the year.

Ingrid Ulrey, CEO of the Washington Health Benefit Exchange, said Thursday that the credits have been a “lifeline” for customers since they were introduced in 2021. Approximately 220,000 Washingtonians depend on these ACA tax credits, she said. And it’s estimated that up to 80,000 residents will drop their insurance altogether due to the added expense if they are not renewed.

These changes will particularly hit middle-income customers, including gig workers, self-employed people, small business owners and older adults who aren’t yet eligible for Medicare, she said. Some may see their rates double or triple.

But the exchange stands ready to pass on relief to customers if Congress reaches an agreement on extending the subsidies.

Nanette Smith, a Washingtonian who uses the ACA exchange, said that estimates show that her premiums are expected to climb $400 a month — to close to $5,000 a year — which she will have to pay on a fixed income. For her, the issue isn’t a political one.

“This is not about Republicans and Democrats,” Smith said. “This is about a moral issue. This is about taking care of American citizens.”

How much will premiums rise in WA counties? Data analysis released by Cantwell last week shows a breakdown, county by county, of rate spikes tied to the expiration of ePTCs.

“They face an impossible choice: Pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars more next year for the exact same plan, downgrade their coverage, or forego health insurance altogether,” Cantwell said in an emailed statement.

Seven counties are expected to see average premiums more than double if the credits do end, per the data: Adams (117% premium change), Chelan (110%), Douglas (114%), Ferry (101%), Franklin (116%), Grant (118%) and Yakima (133%) counties. In Thurston County, there will be a 77% net-premium change without the ePTCs. The rate hike in Pierce County is 95%; it’s 66% in Whatcom, 72% in Kitsap and 94% in King counties. Residents in the Tri-Cities area are also bracing for increases, as reported by The Tri-City Herald.

Across the state, roughly 1 in 30 Washingtonians this year received ePTCs, according to Cantwell. Last month, Cantwell penned a letter to President Donald Trump and congressional leadership asking them to act ahead of the Nov. 1 start of open enrollment.

State Sen. Jessica Bateman, an Olympia Democrat, said at a Wednesday news conference at the Washington state Capitol that if health tax credits aren’t renewed, there may be an average price hike of $1,500 per year, per constituent — an expense most can’t afford.

“This is money that they could be using to pay needed bills, afford their groceries, invest and save for college, a home or retirement,” Bateman said.