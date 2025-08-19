Wishkah River Bridge closures coming this week

Daytime travelers who use westbound U.S. Highway 12 in Aberdeen will want to plan additional travel time.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 and Thursday, Aug. 21, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close one lane west of the Wishkah River Bridge.

The lane closure allows crews to repair the driving surface of the roadway.

Travelers can expect single lane closures and intermittent stops of up to 10 minutes at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and South F Street.

Crews will also work on U.S. Highway 12 in the eastbound lanes across the Heron Street Bridge from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. Travelers can expect single-lane closures and congestion approaching the bridge.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down — drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.

Be kind — workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention — both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm — expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.