Wildfire season is here

East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue was dispatched around 4:50 p.m. on Friday for a possible brush fire on Mox Chehalis Road in Malone.

Brush 51, Brush 52, Tender 51 and Chief 52 responded to the incident, arriving on scene to find a one-acre brush fire on a hillside with a slow rate of spread.

The terrain and thickness of the brush that was burning made access difficult, however crews managed to contain the fire. Firefighters put out hotspots, and personnel from the Department of Natural Resources monitored the area.

This is a great time to offer up some fire safety reminders as we enter wildfire season.

If you’re going to have a fire or controlled burn, make sure you:

Burn only in an approved fire pit, with a pile no larger than four-feet-by four-feet wide and three-feet tall. If your fire is larger, you need to first get a burn permit from either the city of Elma (if you live in the city limits), or from Olympic Region Clean Air Agency

Have a water source available and ready to use

Ensure your fire is attended at all times

Burn only natural vegetation/wood; burning garbage is illegal

For burn ban information or to inquire about burning permits, please visit Olympic Region Clean Air Agency at: https://www.orcaa.org/burning/