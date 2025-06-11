Wildfire burns buildings, threatens homes near Cle Elum

Grays Harbor firefighters were deployed on Tuesday morning to the Red Bridge Road Fire near Cle Elum which has forced evacuations.

Hoquiam Fire Department’s Derek Jensen is going as the Strike Team leader with Grays Harbor Fire District 2 and Montesano Fire joining the team. Grays Harbor Fire District 2 firefighter and EMT Casey Hogarty also deployed Tuesday morning.

A wildfire broke out Monday about 5 miles east of Cle Elum, putting at least 50 structures at risk, destroying some of them and prompting evacuations.

Thomas Kyle-Milward, a spokesperson for the Washington Department of Natural Resources, said the fire sparked around 4 p.m. north of Red Bridge Road, along the Teanaway River.

It quickly grew from an estimated 50 acres to 200, though the exact acreage remained hazy into the evening.

Nearby residents were ordered to evacuate the area.

“Exact acres burning is unknown at this time, there has been a loss of structures, total count is unconfirmed at this time,” Kittitas County Fire District 7 posted on Facebook around 7:15 p.m. “PUD currently has power shut off. Please stay out of the area.”

By then, the fire was under command of the U.S. Forest Service.

Kyle-Milward said three helicopters, four fire engines, one crew, two dozers and a Type 3 incident management team were on scene. DNR also requested air tankers, four more fire crews, a strike team of five engines, and three more engines.

Temperatures in Cle Elum reached the mid-90s on Monday, with winds gusts over 20 mph in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

— The Seattle Times contributed to this report