Westport Garden Resort for sale for $4M

Blain, Kim and Carrie Roberts, owners of the Westport Winery, announced they are ready to retire and have listed Westport Garden Resort for sale.

The Spivey Realty Group has listed the property for $4 million.

“Owning this resort is not merely an investment — it’s a business in full bloom,” according to a listing by Spivey Realty Group. “Here, the landscape itself sells the story: 15 acres of gardens that change with the seasons, a winery and distillery whose award-winning craft has earned international recognition, and a restaurant where guests linger over meals as memorable as the wines that accompany them.”

Each year, more than 100,000 visitors arrive to wander the lavender labyrinth, discover the International Mermaid Museum, or gather with family and friends to celebrate life’s milestones in a setting both refined and welcoming.

The offering includes 21.4 acres, and 28,000 square feet across nine structures, all equipment, furniture, fixtures, inventory, bonded warehouse, two resort homes and additional amenities (gardens, museum building, restaurant, distillery).

In 2023 the winery achieved nearly $4 million in sales. The Westport Winery was named 2022 Washington Winery of the Year, with 700-plus medals for its wines. The onsite Sea Glass Grill has been recognized by USA Today as one of the Top Winery Restaurants in the U.S.

This is a turnkey, debt-free business with an experienced team in place and willing to stay.

The property borders the 55-acre Chehalis Wildlife Area, with extensive gardens, trails, disc golf, a labyrinth, dog park and wedding lawn.

The International Mermaid Museum