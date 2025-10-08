Welcome to The Daily World ’s Book Nook

Upcoming Author Events

Saron Lutheran Church — Hoquiam

Meet the Author: Don Pugnetti, Jr.

Saturday, Oct. 18 from 2:30 to 3: 30 p.m.

708 8th Street, Hoquiam

Presented by Sons of Norway Grays Harbor, Don Pugnetti, Jr., will be on hand to discuss his book, A Coat Dyed Black: A Novel of the Norwegian Resistance. Filled with thrilling historical details about a corner of Europe often forgotten in the story of World War II, A Coat Dyed Black illuminates the struggles and sacrifices of ordinary people compelled to do the extraordinary.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Meet the Author: Jerry Knaak (yours truly)

Saturday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Your friendly neighborhood newspaper reporter will be at Harbor Books in Hoquiam for a Halloweeny book signing event in support of my four-book series of vampire novels titled The Dark Passage Series.

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

Jonathan A. Hutton book signing, reading and Q&A

Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m.

Long-time Olympia resident Jonathan A. Hutton will be reading from his first book, Unflappable: Soaring Beyond a Diagnosis, with a Q&A and book signing to follow. Told with candor, vivid detail, and flashes of humor, Unflappable: Soaring Beyond a Diagnosis is more than a story of rare disease, it’s about learning from hardship, finding community, and discovering healing, even when cures are out of reach. Hutton is a writer, paraglider pilot, and public servant who is known for his boundless curiosity and insightful storytelling. Diagnosed at age thirty with recurrent head and neck cancer, Jonathan’s writing blends resilience and wit.

Author Miranda Mellis in conversation with Anne De Marcken

Friday, Oct. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Local author Miranda Mellis will be in conversation with Anne De Marcken about Miranda’s newest book Crocosmia upstairs at Browsers. They will have copies of the book at the event and the author available for signing. A revelatory novel (or parable) of art, adventure, and radical politics, set in a world on the precipice. At once a fantasy, a handbook to political thought, and a work of eco-fiction, this lush novel meditates on how, in a world on the precipice, dreams of communal care can bloom.

An Afternoon of Magic and Romance with authors Rachel Linden and Sheila Roberts

Saturday, Oct. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Head upstairs at Browsers on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. for a conversation between Rachel Linden, author of The Secret of Orange Blossom Cake, and Sheila Roberts, author of The Man Next Door. Both authors will be available to sign copies of their newest releases after the talk.

River Selby

Thursday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Browsers will host author River (formerly Anastasia) Selby, formerly of Olympia, on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 6:00 p.m. Head upstairs as they speak on their memoir Hotshot: A Life on Fire. Hotshot is a work of intimacy and authority, nimbly merging a personal journey of reinvention and self-acceptance with expert insight into the textured history of ecological systems and Indigenous land tending, the modern practices that have led to their imbalance, and the people who fight fire.

Polson Museum — Hoquiam

Aaron Goings lecture and book signing

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Grays Harbor native Aaron Goings’ treatise on the history of radicalism among Grays Harbor’s lumber workers has just been released by the University of Washington Press. In Red Harbor, Goings resurrects the forgotten history of lumber workers in a bastion of labor radicalism, examining the conflict as workers faced down an alliance of employers, police, and anti-radicals, including the Ku Klux Klan. But he goes beyond these clashes to illuminate the vital roles of families, immigrants, and working-class women in the labor movement, revealing how people fought not only for labor rights but also for the good of their communities.

Writers Groups

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club – Sunday Edition

Sunday, Oct. 19, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop hosts the (Nearly) Silent Writing Club on Oct. 19 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. They say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, we do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together. Meetings take place upstairs at Browsers — bring your notebook/pens/computer. (Please note: we are brimming with community but lacking in electrical outlets.) Feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage for yourself. There is no cost to attend. Star Wuerdemann hosts.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Hoquiam Writers Group

Thursday, Nov. 6, 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month.

Book Groups and Clubs

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month from 6 to 7:30 at Harbor Books. October’s read will be A Spectral Hue by Craig Laurance Gidney. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

All-Genre Book Club

Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. October’s read is Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate).

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to noon

This library-sponsored event will be held at 426 S 3rd Street in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk during regularly staffed hours while supplies last.

Page Turners Book Discussion

Tuesday, Oct. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion at the Timberland Regional Library in Hoquiam. This month we will be discussing Pope Joan by Donna Woolfolk Cross.

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event will be held at Hoquiam Brewing Company, located at 526 8th Street. If you’re 21+ and like to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month we will be discussing Death at Morning House by Maureen Johnson. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

October Browsers Book Club

Thursday, Oct. 16, 6 to 7 p.m.

October’s book is Ice by Anna Kavan. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. This dystopian classic, the last book Anna Kavan published in her lifetime, renders her apocalyptic vision of environmental devastation and possessive violence in unforgettable, propulsive, oneiric prose.

Story Time

Ocean Shores Public Library

Saturday from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Books, rhymes, interactive stories, songs and FUN! This week’s theme is BATS. Ages birth – 5. Presented by Niko.

Reading Rangers

Saturday, Oct. 25 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Elementary age children are invited to join us for an Eerie Elementary celebration.

Get spooky at this haunted program with fun games, ghost crafts and more!

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursday, Oct. 9 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Friday, Oct. 10

10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesday, Oct. 15

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesday, Oct. 15

11 a.m. to Noon

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Timberland Regional Library Hoquiam Preschool Storytime

Friday, Oct. 10

10 to 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities for preschoolers that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play. This is an early learning program.

Timberland Regional Library Raymond Book Babies

Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.