Jacob Bevins arraigned in Grays Harbor County Superior Court, pleads ‘not guilty’ in death of son

Appearing via Zoom, Jacob Bevins was arraigned in Judge Katherine L. Svoboda’s Grays Harbor County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon and pled “not guilty” to all charges in the death of his 4-year-old son, Aiden.

The 36-year-old Aberdeen man was arrested last Thursday and formally charged on Monday with homicide by abuse, first-degree assault of a child, failure to notify the coroner of human remains, and making a false statement to a public servant. He remains in custody at Grays Harbor County Jail on $750,000 bail.

According to the statement of probable cause, the Thurston County Coroner’s preliminary autopsy findings indicated multiple fractures, both acute and older/healing, including bilateral scapulae and multiple ribs. The report also stated there were identified and burn marks/thermal changes involving multiple bones of the head, ribs, and upper and lower extremities.

Prosecutors allege that Jacob Bevins caused the death of the child between March 24, 2024, and Aug. 1, 2024, under circumstances manifesting an “extreme indifference to human life” and after engaging in a pattern or practice of assault against the boy.

Aiden’s remains were found inside a tote that was wrapped inside of a garbage bag buried under the house Jacob Bevins was living in on May 13 in Aberdeen. Jacob Bevins initially told investigators Aiden was living with relatives in Idaho, and later changed his story to say that the child died by accident. Aiden, who was born on July 13, 2021, had been in his father’s primary custody since Dec. 27, 2023.

After detectives consulted with a child abuse expert pediatrician and medical director of an abuse intervention center, it was determined that the injuries Aiden had suffered were not consistent with Jacob’s account of the circumstances of the child’s death and Jacob Bevins was subsequently arrested. The pediatrician alleged that Aiden’s injuries appeared to be the result of forceful trauma and that Aiden would not have been able to cause those injuries to himself.

Jacob Bevins’ jury trial is set to begin on Tuesday, July 28, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 13.