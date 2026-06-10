Stuck school bus causes traffic snarl in Hoquiam

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A school bus collided with a concrete barrier on the Simpson Avenue Bridge causing a major traffic jam on Tuesday.

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Tuesday afternoon, a school bus from Rochester collided with a concrete barrier in the right lane of the Simpson Avenue Bridge.

According to the Hoquiam Police Department, there were no reported injuries. Grays Harbor Scanner reported a fuel leak that took crews some time to clean up. Some commuters reported via social media a two-hour wait to get across the bridge.

Hoquiam Police Department reported the incident via Facebook at 2:14 p.m., and provided an update at 4:39 p.m. that the bridge was open.