WDFW plans two coastal steelhead virtual town halls

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) fishery managers will hold two virtual town halls on coastal steelhead to review 2024-25 returns, present 2025-26 run forecasts, and summarize proposed fishing regulations.

Register for the 6 p.m. Oct. 30 and 6 p.m. Nov. 20 town halls via Zoom.

WDFW staff will present coastal steelhead status updates and a broad outlook for potential 2025-26 fisheries at the first meeting and will share progress on agreed-to management plans and proposed fisheries at the second meeting. Both meetings will include time for public comment and questions.

Steelhead survival rates have declined in rivers flowing into Washington’s Pacific coast, Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay over the past five decades, with many populations returning below escapement goals in recent years. Preliminary information from 2024-25 steelhead returns indicates most coastal areas are below escapement goals.

“Despite these challenges, we remain focused on balancing conservation of wild steelhead with providing meaningful fishing opportunities,” said Chad Herring, WDFW’s regional fish program manager for the Coastal Region. “We appreciate the public’s engagement and input as we’ve strived toward sustainable fishing seasons.”

WDFW continues to operate under its Statewide Steelhead Management Plan, which requires the Department to prioritize the sustainability of wild coastal steelhead runs by focusing on healthy levels of abundance, productivity, diversity, and distribution.

Steelhead, a sea-going rainbow trout that can exceed 30 pounds, is the state fish and a Pacific Northwest icon that has been culturally and economically important throughout the region’s history, including in popular recreational fisheries.