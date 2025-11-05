Way too early Christmas event round-up

It is not too soon to get in the holiday spirit and there are plenty of events already scheduled throughout Grays Harbor for you to get a jump on your holiday shopping or put you in a festive mood (or both).

Aberdeen

Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church

400 E 1st Street

Elma

Mary M Knight PTO Holiday Bazaar

November 8: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

November 9: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mary M. Knight School

2987 W. Matlock Brady Road

Elma Grange Holiday Bazaar

Nov. 21–23

401 W Waldrip

The Elma Grange Holiday Bazaar has been an annual event in the community for over 20 years! Join the festivities and fun with amazing vendors and delicious food. The Elma Grange has been a source of community connection and outreach. This event helps support endeavors within the community from reaching children with BSA Scouts, dog training for a better companion or holding a special ceremony. Please be sure to stop by and support local.

46th Annual Country Christmas Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 22: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 23: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds

32 Elma-McCleary Road

Kick off the holiday season with us at the 46th Annual Country Christmas Bazaar. Explore over 260 booths with all handcrafted items and find the perfect gifts, decor and treats.

Free parking/lunch available

Suggested Admission: Donation of cash or non-perishable food item to support local food banks.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Saturday, Dec. 6, 4 to 6 p.m.

222 W Main Street

Cookies and Cocoa at the Chamber

Hoquiam

Adopt-a-Grandparent Community Craft Party

Saturday, Dec, 6 from 9 a.m. to Noon

Channel Point Village

907 K Street

Hot cocoa and cookies, festive music – create handmade gifts for elders in Grays Harbor County. Free event for all ages (with parent or guardian).

Ho Ho Hoquiam Fun Run

Saturday, Dec. 6

8 a.m. Registration | 9 a.m. 5K Run/Walk | 10 a.m. Kids 1 Mile

Kick off your holiday season with a morning full of festive fun, family, and fitness.

Starts at Timberland Regional Library in Hoquiam

$5 Kids • $10 Students • $20 Adults • $50 Family Pass

Donations benefit the Grays Harbor Sports Association

McCleary

10th Annual One Stop Christmas Shop

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McCleary VFW

158 N Summit Rd

Come shop from some of your local vendors and find the perfect gift for everyone on your Christmas list! There will be a little bit of everything from jewelry to books, fragrance to kitchen items. Stop by to see what your local crafters and home based businesses have been working on this past year. Santa will be available for pictures. Pictures are by donation and you use your own camera. The Auxiliary will have a gift wrapping table. Bring your gifts from home to be wrapped or have them wrap your purchases. Gift wrapping is by donation.

Montesano

Holiday Wreath Making with Natural Materials

Saturday, Nov. 15 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Schafer State Park

1365 W Schafer Park Rd

Get your holiday decorations going with this fun FOSLS workshop. Learn how to make a wreath or swag for your holiday decor using materials gathered from your own back yard. This event is free and is suitable for teens and adults. Supplies will be provided. Bring garden cutters and gloves. Dress warmly!

Winter Craft Market

Saturday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Snowbird Farm & Cidery

484 Old Monte Brady Road

Sip and shop at the farm. We have over 20 vendors including: Walde’s Beadworks, Tami’s Scentsy and crafts, Made by Constance, Mr Medieval, XV, Wood Crafts, Crochet & More, Cindy’s Creations, Soulcraft Crystals, A Little Rusty and Prim, SpinDrift, Wandering Whymsies, Woodcraft Designs, Kristina’s Kreative Design, Pink Zebra, Evergreen Kids Co., The Lavender and Honey Shop, Colton’s Corner, Must love Crochet, Kenzies Custom Designs, The Knotted Sage, Hailey’s Harbor Hobbies, Samantha’s Custom Creations and Sparkle Sews Too!, as well as Country Mama’s Kitchen and Baked goods.

Montesano Festival of Lights

Dec. 12 through Dec. 14

Festival of Lights, craft fair, evening parade, and more. The kickoff concert (Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.) will feature Ken Albert and Christine Hill, Angel Damasiewicz, Gladys Whitney, Steve Jacobson, Laura Jones and Donna Albert. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. There will be a bake sale and warm beverages available. The 2025 Festival of Lights Parade theme is Christmas at the Movies (Saturday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.).

Ocean Shores

Silver Bells Christmas Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oyhut Event Center

300 Lodge Avenue SW

Proceeds benefit North Beach PAWS. Support local businesses and artisans, purchase treats at the bake sale, have your pets’ photos taken with Santa Claus, and enter to win raffle prizes.

Winter Fanta-Sea

Friday, Nov. 28 from Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center

120 W. Chance a la Mer NW

Handmade craft fair featuring festive, one-of-a-kind goods just in time for the holidays.This is a celebration of creativity and craftsmanship.