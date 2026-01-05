WA employers embrace work-based learning

Employers share examples and strategies for implementing middle and high school work-based learning experiences in the workplace

A transformative shift is underway in Washington, linking education directly to career paths through work-based learning (WBL).

This hands-on approach gives students the chance to explore their passions without the burden of immediate long-term commitments, such as full degrees or extensive certifications. By diving into apprenticeships, internships, and job shadowing, young people are not just gaining skills — they’re crafting their futures while simultaneously addressing the pressing demands of our state’s workforce.

The Washington in the Making 2040 campaign outlines a 15-year economic roadmap focused on opportunity and community enrichment. The goal is to build on the existing support among the business community to create a future where 75% of employers are stepping up to provide experiential learning opportunities to help prospective workers launch their careers. The objective of Washington in the Making 2040 is that 70% of Washington students — regardless of their racial or ethnic backgrounds — will secure a postsecondary credential by age 26.

To help bring that vision to life, employers are being asked to create 10,000 new work-based learning opportunities each year while remaking policies to empower small businesses to participate in cultivating the next generation of talent.

Consider Summit Pacific Medical Center, a public hospital district in Elma that is leading the way on career-connected learning. Their innovative work-based learning model doesn’t just benefit aspiring nurses; it creates opportunities across various fields, from hospitality to engineering. CEO Josh Martin emphasizes the pressing need for apprenticeships beyond clinical roles.

“Half of our workforce is non-clinical,” Martin said. “We’re exploring apprenticeships for everything from culinary arts to accounting — because the shortage extends far beyond the hospital rooms.”

Investing in local students prepares them to be the community’s future health care providers and caregivers. Summit Pacific is one of the first two hospitals in Washington state to pilot a Certified Nursing Assistant program in partnership with high school students. In rural areas like Elma, this WBL health care program is shaping futures by creating a local pipeline of talent. High school students now contemplate careers where previously they saw none.

“Nobody is coming to save us — we have to save ourselves,” said Martin.

By nurturing local talent, hospitals can invest in individuals who are already deeply rooted in their communities, reducing reliance on temporary staff who leave after a few years.

Yet the journey is not without its hurdles. Summit Pacific’s CNA and apprenticeship programs are funded entirely by the hospital’s resources, donations and local foundations, with no state or federal governmental funding.

“Without state or federal support, most hospitals won’t be able to launch these vital programs,” warns Martin. The cost of launching a program like this can reach between half a million to one million dollars — a potentially formidable barrier to setting up these innovative programs in other communities.

Munson Boats has been thriving as a custom aluminum boat manufacturer in Skagit Valley for over three decades. With roots in the community and a commitment to nurturing local talent, the company has partnered with the Northwest Career & Technical Academy (NCTA) for the past 10 years. What began with classroom visits has blossomed into comprehensive hands-on training, enabling students to engage deeply with the manufacturing process — from cleanup to welding to design.

Justin Lagerway, quality control manager for Munson Boats, said he sees the dividends of this kind of program when students return as trained professionals, completing the cycle of mentorship and opportunity.

“We all have kids that are of school age. We kind of look at it as, somewhat giving back to the community, paying it forward a little bit, trying to give some of the youngsters opportunities that we didn’t have when we were growing up,” Lagerway said.

Aspen Power Catamarans, a luxury builder in Burlington, recognizes a significant challenge — attracting the next generation of workers. They’re not just walking through the door.

“We have to go out and recruit them,” Talent Acquisition Manager Berry Zimmerman said.

Aspen’s partnership with the NCTA program equips students with the foundational skills necessary for certification in marine technician roles, setting the stage for fulfilling careers that might otherwise go undiscovered.

The landscape of education and work is evolving, and the divide between formal education and hands-on experience must be bridged. Pursuing a skill-based career is becoming increasingly accessible, with resources available across the state in diverse industries.

“You don’t have to go to a four-year college to find a great career that pays your bills and keeps you local,” Zimmerman said.

In Washington state, the future is bright, and opportunities abound for those willing to embrace a path tailored to their passions and community needs. Employers can help set a vision and open their doors to help build a workforce that not only meets current demands but also inspires generations to come.

How can employers incorporate these programs into their businesses?

1. Apprenticeship programs

2. Hands-on training within the workplace

3. Partner with schools or career programs

The Washington in the Making 2040 plan calls for creating 10,000 new work-based learning experiences every year, such as internships, job shadows or facility tours.

“Imagine if every business, every company in Washington, provided even one or two of those experiences. How many trajectories and lives might we change?” said Paula Linnen, board chair of the AWB Institute (Association of Washngton Businesses) and principal of The Foster Institute.

Employers who want to support their communities and help ensure a solid workforce for their own futures have a vision — connect education to opportunity, open doors for every student, and ensure businesses of all sizes can help shape the next generation of talent.

Ariana Wilson was an Association of Washington Businesses communications intern during the summer of 2025. Visit WashingtonWorkforcePortal.org to learn more about bringing interns into your workplace.