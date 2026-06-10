News Briefs

U-Haul vs house

Grays Harbor Scanner reported that early Saturday morning, a U-Haul vehicle crashed into a house at 2108 Sumner Ave in Aberdeen. According to the Aberdeen Police Department, officers arrived on scene and determined that there was another vehicle involved, which was at fault. The U-Haul swerved around the other vehicle and left the roadway. The driver of the at fault vehicle was taken into custody for DUI. No injuries were reported.

McCleary School District seeks input on November 2026 bond measure

The McCleary School District is offering school community members another opportunity to provide input as the district plans to run a bond measure in November 2026. In the survey, the district is asking for community members to select their top priorities from the following (identified through previous staff and community surveys):Safety and security: The McCleary School’s safety and security systems were last updated several years ago. Adding a single-entry point security vestibule at the entrance and upgrading automatic locks and key card access systems will increase student and staff safety to current standards.

Auxiliary gym: As a K-8 district in a small community, our school gym is used throughout the day for physical education, lunch, and assemblies. It is used in the evening for activities such as sports, community group activities and school events. The single school gym does not accommodate current demands. Adding an auxiliary gym would expand the school and community’s ability to use our facilities.

Building plus grounds improvements: Improving the building and grounds can extend the life of the McCleary School. Examples of improvements include installing a drainage system to prevent water damage, upgrading the HVAC system, and updating outside spaces such as the track and field area and gravel parking lot, including improving access to and from those areas.

Technology improvements: Technology improvements would provide students with access to updated learning tools and experience with modern technology they will likely encounter in high school and as adults in the workplace.

Playground updates: Updated playgrounds would create a safe, accessible space where all students can play and would reduce hazards.

The survey will close June 25 and is available at https://www.facebook.com/mccleary.pto. Questions about the survey can be sent to Superintendent Susan Zetty at szetty@mccleary.wednet.edu.

McCleary Museum is a Blue Star Museum participant

The McCleary Museum has been recognized as a Blue Star Museum participant for 2026. Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of War and museums all across America to offer free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve.

Free admission will be offered through to Labor Day, September 7. Other Blue Star Museums in Grays Harbor County are History98520 and Lake Quinault Museum.

For a listing of Blue Star Museums, visit https://www.arts.gov/blue-star-museums-map.

Ocean Shores PD nabs suspended drivers

The Ocean Shores Police Department recently made traffic stops that resulted in two arrests for driving while license suspended and one arrest for driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device. Officers discovered that particular driver had eight outstanding warrants, including seven criminal traffic warrants and one warrant related to drug possession and assault in the fourth degree. The individual was taken into custody and booked into jail.

Ocean Shores Fire Department responds to house fire

Last week, the Ocean Shores Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Narwhal Loop SW. Heavy smoke and flames were visible from the garage upon arrival. Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames and contained the fire to the garage area. The apparent point of origin was a lithium ion battery in the garage area. All occupants safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries. The garage sustained significant fire and smoke damage.

Ocean Shores looking for board, committee and commission members

Ocean Shores is looking for people passionate about making a difference in the community and using their skills, experience, and enthusiasm to help shape a brighter future for the city. Ocean Shores is currently seeking dedicated volunteers to serve on several boards, committees, and commissions that provide valuable input to city leadership. By joining, you’ll have a direct role in influencing important decisions and helping guide the development of the community.

Current vacancies include:

Radio Board – Four openings

Planning Commission – One opening

Parks Board – One opening

Building Code Board of Appeals – Two openings

Council Code of Ethics Committee – 12 openings

Find out how to apply here: https://www.osgov.com/government/boards___commissions___committees/

Failor Lake Road Closure Notice

Failor Lake Road in Hoquiam will be closed due to a Grays Harbor County timber harvest operation beginning June 15. This means that the road will be closed and locked to the public Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. The county will try to limit the daytime closure as much as possible. This operation is expected to be completed within four weeks.

4th annual Twin Harbors Skill Center fire science program

Register today for the Twin Harbors Skill Center fire science program at https://thsc.asd5.org/.

Incoming juniors and seniors in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties are eligible to participate. Earn school credit while learning directly from professional firefighters through hands-on training and real-world experience.

It’s not too late to sign up — don’t miss this opportunity to explore a career in the fire service.

McCleary Fire Department is seeking volunteer firefighter/EMTs

Whether you’re looking to learn new skills, serve your neighbors, or challenge yourself in a meaningful way, they would love to talk with you. From helping neighbors on their worst days to supporting community events throughout the year, volunteering with the fire department means being part of something that truly matters and serving the community you call home. No prior experience is required. Stop by the McCleary Fire Station on Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. to meet with firefighters and learn more information. You may also email odebakker@cityofmccleary.com.

Applications are available at https://www.cityofmccleary.com/fire/page/mccleary-volunteer-fire-fighter or at McCleary City Hall.