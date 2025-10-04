Upcoming Chehalis Basin open house

The Chehalis Basin Board is working toward a long-term strategy in 2026. This strategy will recommend actions to reduce flood damage and restore aquatic habitat, creating a safer, more resilient future for people and aquatic life.

The Board is evaluating a suite of long-term strategy options to reduce flood damage and restore aquatic habitat. These options combine new investments, such as levee systems, dam proposals, or habitat restoration — with scaled-up versions of existing programs like floodproofing, erosion management, and floodplain planning.

To learn more and share your input, join us at an upcoming informational open house:

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 | 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Montesano City Hall

112 N. Main Street, Montesano

Online Open House

Visit anytime: https://openhouse.officeofchehalisbasin.com/

These sessions will provide updates on current projects and explain the long-term options under consideration. Technical experts will be present at these open houses and will be able to talk directly with community members and answer questions.