University news

ANGOLA, INDIANA — Cora Baker of Hoquiam earned a degree in accounting from Trine University at the end of the fall 2025 semester and was also named to the President’s List, earning a GPA of 3.75 to 4.o.

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Several students from the Twin Harbors area recently received recognition from Southern New Hampshire University.

President’s List GPA 3.7 to 4.0: Mikael Stigall and Crystal Getchell of Raymond, Mackenzie Hopkins of Montesano, Taylor Ramsey of Humptulips, Joseph Mendoza of Hoquiam and Geonna Lowery of Aberdeen.

Dean’s List GPA 3.5 to 3.6: Audrey Underwood of Montesano and Melissa Alderman McAllister of Moclips.

SPOKANE — Aiden Allen of Montesano has earned a place on the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for fall quarter 2025, earning a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS — Grant Vessey of Elma made the Dean’s List at Monmouth College for the fall 2025 semester. To make the list, students needed to have a minimum 3.5 GPA.

McMINNVILLE, OREGON — Four Grays Harbor residents have been named to Linfield University’s fall Dean’s List, earning at least a 3.6 GPA: Hailey McElroy and Heidi Schmidt, both of Montesano, Sophia Hamilton of Elma and Andrew Troeh of Andrew.