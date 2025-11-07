Unique local holiday gift ideas found in Grays Harbor

Editor’s note: Each Saturday until Dec. 24, The Daily World Content Services will publish a series of articles focusing on the importance of keeping holiday dollars in the local economy. Each week will highlight several local business owners who strive to make Grays Harbor thrive.

Sometimes shopping for the perfect holiday gift for a loved one can be an exercise in frustration, squeezing all the joy out of what should be a fulfilling holiday experience for those involved.

While gifting socks and deodorant or even a warm jacket is perhaps useful and necessary, the goal of this article is to present some out-of-the-box gift ideas specific to Grays Harbor to delight those fortunate enough to grace your holiday gift list.

Who doesn’t like food? Whether it is more upscale dining or juicy burgers that is their guilty food pleasure, purchasing a gift certificate at any of our local restaurants and diners is an easy, thoughtful way to take care of those you love as well as support local businesses and their employees at the same time.

Back up their dinner plans with movie or live local theatre tickets to take it to the next level and make a night of it. For openers, Ocean Shores Cinema shows current movie titles, is an easy drive, have updated seating, and prices for admission and concessions are much cheaper than the next closest movie theaters.

If live theater is the mark, Grays Harbor is blessed to have quality options in the Plank Island Theatre Company and the Driftwood Players. Plank Island performs at the Bishop Center for Performing Arts at Grays Harbor College while the Driftwood Players are at their Driftwood Theatre in Aberdeen. Both outfits have a full upcoming schedule with many performance dates.

The Bishop Center also has a complete schedule including various live music and singing performances ranging from jazz to opera through June. The Grays Harbor College Music and Drama Departments have their school productions set there as well.

A gift card in the health and wellness realm may be just what the doctor ordered for some and a mindful respite for others. Seabreeze Sauna and Cold Plunge in Ocean Shores lets clients rejuvenate at their own pace. In Aberdeen Grays Harbor Floats and Wellness offers several therapies for recovery and wellness as does the renowned Oceana Spa.

Montesano has Ambiance Massage and Spa and Lake Sylvia Wellness and Massage for those seeking treatment, relief, or special care.

The aforementioned locally owned and operated wellness businesses are all highly rated and depend on local clients and employees.

If looking for more unique gifts, crafts, or local artists the Grays Harbor Farmers Market in Hoquiam has it. It’s also home to Nancy’s Bakery.

The recently opened Monte Mercantile has new special gift ideas and the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds hosts the annual Country Christmas Bazaar Nov. 22-23. The bazaar boasts 230 spaces of Pacific Northwest vendors of handmade crafts and furniture, food and more.

Buying locally during the holiday season keeps more money circulating in the local economy and creates more jobs and stability in Grays Harbor. When spending locally you are supporting friends and neighbors, schools and infrastructure that keep Grays Harbor going.