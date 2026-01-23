U.S. Rep. Randall secures $17.9M for critical projects

Funds will go toward critical wastewater and infrastructure projects, improve rural healthcare services, and make communities more resilient in extreme weather events

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the final appropriations package for Fiscal Year 2026. Rep. Emily Randall (D, 6th District) secured a total of $17.9 million for 15 critical infrastructure and community projects.

“My district is made up of six incredible counties — each with its own opportunities and challenges,” said Rep. Randall. “From Neah Bay to Aberdeen, and Tacoma to Bremerton, every community deserves investments that meet them where they are. I’m thrilled to announce nearly $18 million in federal funding for projects across WA-06 that have been included in the FY2026 appropriation bills — that includes every project we submitted.”

Grays Harbor County projects

Southern end erosion project — $1.5 million

The city of Ocean Shores will receive $1.1 million to help protect the city’s stormwater drainage system against threats of erosion. The original system was installed nearly 70 years ago and has sewer lines that could be affected if saltwater were to overtop the berm. This would also pose threats to the pump station and one of the freshwater tanks. The proposed project will build a bigger, stronger, and more resilient berm that will save taxpayer money in the long-run.

Transforming healthcare for the Harbor — $1 million

The Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen will receive $1 million to replace Harbor Regional Health’s outdated 1992 records system with a modern, cloud-based electronic medical record. This new system will improve patient safety and help improve coordination between inpatient and outpatient care, and also between partner hospitals and VA systems.

Quinault Indian Nation fire station construction — $1 million

The Quinault Indian Nation in Taholah will receive $1 million to construct a fire station in Grays Harbor County. The tribe does not currently have any dedicated firefighting facilities to house their fire engine and tender, resulting in longer response times for tribal members in more remote and rural areas.