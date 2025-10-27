TP bandit foiled in La Vogue bicycle shop break-in

The Hoquiam Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the individual pictured.

On the evening of Friday, Oct. 24, videos show an individual who appears to have consumed entirely way too many adult beverages meandering around La Vogues’ bicycle shop.

In the video an individual attempts to conceal his identity with a makeshift “Cornholio” disguise before smashing the front window of the shop. Once inside, he appears to be frantically searching perhaps for some toilet paper but ultimately leaves empty handed.

If you recognize this individual, please contact Sgt. Verboomen at 360-532-0892 ext. 296 or rverboomen@cityofhoquiam.com