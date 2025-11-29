Today’s Small Business Saturday critical for local businesses

Editor’s note: Each Saturday until Dec. 24, The Daily World Content Services will publish a series of articles focusing on the importance of keeping holiday dollars in the local economy. Each week will highlight local businesses or opportunities to make Grays Harbor thrive.

Thanksgiving has passed and the lead up to Christmas is now in full swing with all its glory.

The official start to holiday shopping began with Black Friday deals nationwide continuing throughout the weekend as businesses try to capture their share of the holiday spending. Black Friday is followed by Small Business Saturday and then Cyber Monday. Since Cyber Monday has little positive effect on our local economy it won’t be talked about here except to remind shoppers of that fact.

In 2010 Small Business Saturday promotion was created by American Express to help small businesses during the “Great Recession” and was tabbed for the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The first time was such a measurable success for independent businesses it gained official support from the U.S. Senate with a resolution in 2011 and eventually the Small Business Association became a co-sponsor. Thankfully, Small Business Saturday has become an annual tradition with billions (yes, with a “B”) spent at local businesses each year.

The following lists some local small businesses with specials or events for today’s Small Business Saturday. This list comprises only a sample size of which The Daily World is aware of for today’s celebration of small business. If you already have some local favorite businesses, check with them for what is happening today.

Small Business Saturday

Mount Olympus Brewing – 20% off all merchandise, hospitality industry peeps extra 10% off. Sunday: Small Brewery Day – 10% off all pkg. Beer, 5$ off all growlers

Grays Harbor Floats – 20% off all Package Deals

Montesano Mercantile – Open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with Scentsy Pop Up

South Bank Flowers – Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. New Holiday Arrangements and Decor

Seabrook – 20% off all Gift Certificates

Buck Electric Ace Hardware – Gift ideas, in-store specials & Santa photos 1 – 3 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center – “Winter Fanta-Sea” a holiday marketplace with handmade crafts, art, and unique gifts through Sunday

Lavender and Fir Roadside Market (Monte-Brady Rd.) – Sourdough Saturday, unique gifts and vintage items

Snowbird Farm and Cidery – Bingo with Karaoke 3 p.m. – grab a pint of cider and a hot dog from Hot Diggity Dog

End your busy Small Business Saturday with dinner or drinks at a local establishment or cap it all off with a late night concert at Steam Donkey from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. with the Tacoma bands Sweet Marilyn and Theocracy.

Remember, when we spend money locally, we’re supporting our friends, neighbors and children. Think of it as an investment in your community!