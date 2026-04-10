Grays Harbor County jail inmate’s death ruled suicide

On the morning of March 27, personnel at the Grays Harbor County Jail discovered an unresponsive inmate. Despite lifesaving measures, 42-year-old Silverio Velazquez-Tetlactle was ultimately pronounced dead.

The Grays Harbor County Coroner’s office was called to the scene and initiated an investigation into the cause and manner of death.

An autopsy was conducted and it was determined that Velazquez-Tetlactle had died by suicide.

In 2019, Velazquez-Tetlactle was sought for a charge of rape of a child in the first degree. He was eventually arrested in December 2024 and had been in custody in the Grays Harbor County Jail awaiting trial.