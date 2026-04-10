TRL participates in One Book, One Coast

Organized by the LA County Library, One Book, One Coast brings together library systems across Washington, Oregon, and California for a shared community reading program that celebrates literacy, learning, community, and civil discourse. All participating libraries will read and discuss They Called Us Enemy by George Takei.

They Called Us Enemy is a graphic memoir recounting actor/author/activist George Takei’s childhood imprisoned within American concentration camps during World War II. Confronting questions of patriotism, family, loyalty, and community, George’s work is a stunning examination of what it means to be American, both long ago and today.

According to his official bio, Takei is best known for his portrayal of Mr. Sulu in the acclaimed television and film series Star Trek. He’s an actor, social justice activist, social media mega-power, New York Times bestselling author, originated the role of Sam Kimura and Ojii-Chan in the Broadway musical Allegiance, and subject of To Be Takei, a documentary on his life and career.

Takei’s acting career has spanned five decades, with more than 40 feature films and hundreds of television guest-starring roles to his credit. He is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Actors’ Equity Association and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

With the outbreak of World War II, Los Angeles, California-born Takei and his family were placed behind the barbed-wire enclosures of United States internment camps along with 120,000 other Japanese Americans. He spent most of his childhood at Camp Rohwer in the swamps of Arkansas and at wind-swept Camp Tule Lake in northern California. At the end of the war, Takei’s family returned to their native Los Angeles.

By connecting readers across three states through one shared title, One Book, One Coast highlights the power of libraries and stories in bringing people together for conversation and reflection, exploring a complex chapter of our nation’s history together through thoughtful and respectful dialogue.

Read They Called Us Enemy now:

Access the ebook any time on ComicsPlus by signing in with your TRL library card and PIN number.

Check out the ebook on the Libby app by Overdrive. They Called Us Enemy

Check out a print copy of the book, available in our TRL Catalog. They Called Us Enemy

A special online author talk with George Takei is scheduled for May 31. One Book, One Coast will close this year’s reading program with a special author talk featuring George Takei. The event will be held in-person at East Los Angeles Library and will also be livestreamed on Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube. Visit https://library-lacounty-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ek6Fa2kxSjq1vs_BvlyHRg#/registration to sign up.

Other Western Washington libraries participating in One Book, One Coast include Seattle Public Library, King County Library System, Pierce County Library, and Tacoma Public Library. Read more about One Book, One Coast and see a full list of participating libraries across the West Coast at https://lacountylibrary.org/one-book-one-coast/.