City of Hoquiam issues ballot correction

The city of Hoquiam has issued a correction regarding a typographical error in the Official Ballot for the Grays Harbor County April 28 special election.

Due to an error that occurred during the final proofing stage of the ballot preparation, the printed ballot title contains an extra zero. The County Auditor is advising citizens to proceed with voting with the ballot you received, as this clerical error will not affect the legal validity or the terms of the actual bond.

Per City Ordinance 2026-01, the City is requesting voter approval to issue general obligation bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $1.2 million.

The city regrets any confusion this error may have caused.