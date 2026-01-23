The seismic energy created by the 12s

Prior to the Seahawks game on Jan. 17, the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) installed six stations throughout Lumen Field to capture the seismic energy produced by the collective movement of the 12s during the 2026 NFL Playoffs.

And the 12s brought the energy. This is the full game seismogram from station HWK1 inside the stadium.

Located in the University of Washington’s Department of Earth and Space Sciences, PNSN is the Advanced National Seismic Network’s (ANSS) regional seismic network, covering Washington and Oregon. PNSN’s Director is the designated Washington State Seismologist.