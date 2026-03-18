8th Street Ale House and Hoquiam Brewing hold St. Patrick’s Day Parade

A family celebration: (from left) St.Patrick’s Day revelers Dorothy Cook, her sister Patty Elway, and daughter Heather Cook gather around husband Jerry Cook (seated) at the midpoint of the parade Tuesday.

From left: Drew Granneman from Hoquiam Brewing, Bill Gibbons, owner of 8th St. Ale House, and Patrick Durney pose in front of Durney Insurance during the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

For the past six years the 8th Street Ale House and Hoquiam Brewing Co. have celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with their own parade down 8th Street in Hoquiam. On Tuesday, March 17 at 3:17 p.m., a group at 8th St. Ale House departs towards Hoquiam Brewing Co. and vice versa.

Tradition dictates the distance of the parade be .317 miles, 3.17 blocks, or 317 steps between destinations. Tradition also calls for the two groups to meet in the middle outside Durney Insurance to mingle, sing a jingle, take some photos and eventually press on to their final stop and more St. Paddy’s Day revelry.

Tuesday’s rainy weather limited participation and expedited the parade and get together at Durney’s, but good vibes and salutations were still the order of the day. Both establishments finished the celebration with traditional Irish fair, music, and trivia to cap off the night.