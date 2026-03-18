News briefs

Elma to recognize Depoe

The city of Elma plans to celebrate Dee Depoe and her 45 years of service to the community at City Hall, 202 W Main St., on Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m. In recognition of Depoe’s dedication to literacy and the people of Elma, the City will be dedicating a “Little Book Depoe” in her honor. Dee’s work and passion for connecting people with books have made a lasting impact on the community. “This will be a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate a truly remarkable woman and her contributions to Elma. We hope you will join us in recognizing Dee and sharing in this special moment,” the City stated via Facebook.

McCleary Wildcat Boosters seeks volunteers

For the 2026-2027 school year, there will be critical officer positions open that will need to be filled for the McCleary Wildcat Boosters to continue. If enough people don’t step in to help, there will be no fall carnival, Wildcat gift shop, book fair or other Booster events and projects. Get involved today to learn the behind-the-scenes and help keep these events and traditions going for new Wildcats. Join us for our monthly meetings in the McCleary School library every third Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. or visit https://www.facebook.com/mccleary.pto to sign up.