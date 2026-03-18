From the Wings

Aberdeen High School students are in the midst of rehearsals for Once Upon a Mattress, which will be performed on May 1, 8,9 at 7 p.m. and May 3 and 10 at 3 p.m. at Aberdeen High School.

What the Constitution Means to Me has been cast and upcoming performances to add to your calendar

Sunday was the curtain call for Hello, Dolly! and it was fitting that the final show was sold out, given how attendees raved about earlier performances. If you are looking to catch another theater production, there is a performance of Once Upon a Mattress in April and several performances in May to add to your calendar.

Casting Announcements

Driftwood Players has cast the performers for What the Constitution Means to Me, written by Heidi Schreck and directed by Steven Puvogel.

Heidi – Patty Sundstrom

Legionnaire – Gary Morean

Teen debater – Kieran Church

Upcoming Productions

April

Once Upon a Mattress – Elma High School

1011 W Main St, Elma

April 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.

April 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

May

Matilda – Driftwood Players

120 E 3rd St, Aberdeen

May 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 at 7:30 p.m.

May 3, 10, 17, 24 at 2 p.m.

https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/

Once Upon a Mattress – Aberdeen High School

410 N G St, Aberdeen

May 1, 8,9 at 7:00 p.m.

May 3 and 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Harvey – Stage West Community Theatre

Ocean Shores Lions Club, 832 Ocean Shores Blvd NW

May 8-9, 15-16 at 7 p.m.

May 10, 17 at 2 p.m.

https://www.stagewestcommunitytheatre.org/

Highlights from Carmen – Grays Harbor Opera Workshop

Bishop Center for Performing Arts, 1620 Edward P Smith Dr, Aberdeen

May 23 at 7:30