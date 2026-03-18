From the Wings
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 18, 2026
What the Constitution Means to Me has been cast and upcoming performances to add to your calendar
Sunday was the curtain call for Hello, Dolly! and it was fitting that the final show was sold out, given how attendees raved about earlier performances. If you are looking to catch another theater production, there is a performance of Once Upon a Mattress in April and several performances in May to add to your calendar.
Casting Announcements
Driftwood Players has cast the performers for What the Constitution Means to Me, written by Heidi Schreck and directed by Steven Puvogel.
Heidi – Patty Sundstrom
Legionnaire – Gary Morean
Teen debater – Kieran Church
Upcoming Productions
April
Once Upon a Mattress – Elma High School
1011 W Main St, Elma
April 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.
April 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
May
Matilda – Driftwood Players
120 E 3rd St, Aberdeen
May 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 at 7:30 p.m.
May 3, 10, 17, 24 at 2 p.m.
https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/
Once Upon a Mattress – Aberdeen High School
410 N G St, Aberdeen
May 1, 8,9 at 7:00 p.m.
May 3 and 10 at 3:00 p.m.
Harvey – Stage West Community Theatre
Ocean Shores Lions Club, 832 Ocean Shores Blvd NW
May 8-9, 15-16 at 7 p.m.
May 10, 17 at 2 p.m.
https://www.stagewestcommunitytheatre.org/
Highlights from Carmen – Grays Harbor Opera Workshop
Bishop Center for Performing Arts, 1620 Edward P Smith Dr, Aberdeen
May 23 at 7:30