The McCleary Hotel restoration celebrated

On Nov. 8, Matthew and Lorena Maurer could finally welcome the community inside the McCleary Hotel, and residents stopped by to celebrate the Maurer family’s restoration of the historic 1912 hotel.

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 p.m., and tours were offered from noon to 3 p.m.

“I’m so excited,” Lorena said of now being open. “I couldn’t even sleep last night.”

Already, she said that they had guests booked to stay the night, and the evening Roaring ’20s party was sold out.