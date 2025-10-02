The Daily World’s Book Nook

Two author fairs set for Saturday, writers and book group meetings scheduled, and more …

Upcoming Author Events

Ocean Shores Public Library to hold 3rd Annual Local Authors Fair this Saturday

The 3rd Annual Ocean Shores Public Library Local Authors Fair featuring 32 local and regional authors is set for this Saturday. Drop in anytime between 10 a.m. to noon or 2 to 4 p.m. to meet talented local authors from around the region. Discover new titles across many genres while you enjoy refreshments and chat with your neighbors. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with your vibrant local literary community.

3rd Annual PNW Authors Book Fair set for Saturday in Seaview

The Third Annual PNW Authors Book Fair will be at the Peninsula Church Center in Seaview on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 30 regional authors will be on hand to share their books, anecdotes, and insights into writing. Many different genres will be represented with something for every reader. Special guest speaker Fredrick Cooper, an enrolled member of the Shoalwater Bay Tribe, will participate in an interactive Q&A starting at 1 p.m.

Twilight Turns 20

Barnes & Noble in Olympia is hosting a special event this Saturday at 1 p.m. to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the publication of Twilight by Stephenie Meyer.

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

Jonathan A. Hutton book signing, reading and Q&A

Saturday, Oct. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Long-time Olympia resident Jonathan A. Hutton will be reading from his first book, Unflappable: Soaring Beyond a Diagnosis, with a Q&A and book signing to follow. Told with candor, vivid detail, and flashes of humor, Unflappable: Soaring Beyond a Diagnosis is more than a story of rare disease, it’s about learning from hardship, finding community, and discovering healing, even when cures are out of reach. Hutton is a writer, paraglider pilot, and public servant who is known for his boundless curiosity and insightful storytelling. Diagnosed at age thirty with recurrent head and neck cancer, Jonathan’s writing blends resilience and wit.

Local author Miranda Mellis in conversation with Anne De Marcken

Friday, Oct. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Local author Miranda Mellis will be in conversation with Anne De Marcken about Miranda’s newest book, Crocosmia. At once a fantasy, a handbook to political thought, and a work of eco-fiction, this lush novel meditates on how, in a world on the precipice, dreams of communal care can bloom. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event and the author will be available for signing.

An Afternoon of Magic and Romance with authors Rachel Linden and Sheila Roberts

Saturday, Oct. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Head upstairs at Browsers for a conversation between Rachel Linden, author of The Secret of Orange Blossom Cake, and Sheila Roberts, author of The Man Next Door. Both authors will be available to sign copies of their newest releases after the talk.

Special Bookish Events

Halloween at Harlequin in Olympia

Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrated local author Jim Lynch (The Highest Side, Border Songs) shares a new and scary short story Then, delve into Edgar Allan Poe – The Poet’s Journey, adapted by local playwright Bryan Willis and starring Bradford Farwell (Indecent, Seattle Rep), who brings Mr. Poe’s life, obsessions, and genius to Harlequin. Tickets $25. https://harlequinproductions.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0Sao0000036yuDEAQ

Writers Groups

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club – First Edition

Today from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop hosts the (Nearly) Silent Writing Club today from 4 to 5:30 p.m. We say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, we do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together. Meetings take place upstairs at Browsers — bring your notebook/pens/computer. (Please note: we are brimming with community but lacking in electrical outlets.) Feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage for yourself. There is no cost to attend. Star Wuerdemann hosts.

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

Hoquiam Writers Group

Today from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month.

Book Groups and Clubs

Orca Books Co-Op — Olympia

Women’s Liberation Book Club

Friday, Oct. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.

October’s book is Nearly all the Men in Lagos are Mad by Damilare Kuku

In this debut collection of twelve stories, Nigerian writer Kuku vividly portrays the war between the genders.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, Oct. 13 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month from 6-7:30 at Harbor Books. October’s read will be A Spectral Hue by Craig Laurance Gidney. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

All-Genre Book Club

Oct. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. October’s read is Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate).

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to noon

This library-sponsored event will be held at 426 S 3rd Street in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk during regularly staffed hours while supplies last.

PageTurners Book Discussion

Tuesday, Oct. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion at the Timberland Regional Library in Hoquiam. This month we will be discussing Pope Joan by Donna Woolfolk Cross.

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event will be held at Hoquiam Brewing Company, located at 526 8th Street. If you’re 21+ and like to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month we will be discussing Death at Morning House by Maureen Johnson. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

October Browsers Book Club

Thursday, Oct. 16, 6 to 7 p.m.

October’s book is Ice by Anna Kavan. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. This dystopian classic, the last book Anna Kavan published in her lifetime, renders her apocalyptic vision of environmental devastation and possessive violence in unforgettable, propulsive, oneiric prose.

Story Time

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturday from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.

This week’s theme: Firefighters. Books, rhymes, interactive stories, songs and FUN! Ages Birth – 5. Presented by Niko.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Elma

Friday, Oct. 3

10 – 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesday, Oct. 15

10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesday, Oct. 15

11 a.m. to noon

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Timberland Regional Library Hoquiam Preschool Storytime

Friday, Oct. 3

10 to 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities for preschoolers that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play. This is an early learning program.

Browsers Bookshop Story Time — Olympia

Saturday from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Bookseller Skye will be reading two children’s titles on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Browsers. Story time will take place monthly on the first Saturday of the month.

Timberland Regional Library Raymond Book Babies

Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.