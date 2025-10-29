The Bishop Center’s Stranger Sings opens on Halloween

Opening the night of Halloween, the Bishop Center for Performing Arts’ fall musical Stranger Sings invites you to take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983 — when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures.

Stranger Sings is a joint production with Plank Island Theatre Company and Grays Harbor College that promises to be a hilarious, “upside down” take on the hit Netflix series.

Stranger Sings runs Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2, Saturday, Nov. 8, and Sunday, Nov. 9.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under. These shows are limited to stage seating only, which means there are only 75 tickets per show, so act quickly. Audiences are encouraged to dress in their favorite ‘80s attire and join in the fun.

Julayne Fleury, co-founder of Plank Island Theatre, is directing and choreographing Stranger Sings alongside fellow co-founder and director Alex Eddy.

She states, “Stranger Sings is packed with references fans will recognize, but it also stands on its own as a smart, high-energy musical that showcases the creativity and talent we have right here in Grays Harbor.”

In addition to showcasing local talent onstage, the Stranger Sings production team has collaborated closely with local arts organizations, designers, and community partners to create an unforgettable experience. Every aspect – from costumes and props to lights and sound – has been crafted to highlight the best of the Harbor’s performing arts community and the support the Bishop Center receives.

The Bishop Center extends a special thanks to the show’s costume sponsors including The Driftwood Players, La Vogue Cyclery, PNW General Store, and Sean Fay – Calypso Vintage, as well as event sponsors Brad Duffy, Sandy Lloyd, Gary Morean, and the Grays Harbor College Foundation, and advertising sponsor Connoisseur Media.