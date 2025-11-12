Thanksgiving events in Grays Harbor

Looking for something to do on Thanksgiving before or after the big meal? There are plenty of activities scheduled in and around Grays Harbor for turkey day.
Aberdeen
Turkey Bingo
Aberdeen Senior Center
Saturday at 1 p.m.
Hosted by Iron Order Motorcycle Club and Real American Riding Club.
Turkey Bingo
Aberdeen American Legion
Saturday at 4 p.m.
Boards $1 plays all night, except final blackout for an extra $1
Raffles, 50/50, food and fun.
Ocean Shores
Turkey Bingo
Friday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.
Ocean Shores Convention Center
120 W Chance a la Mer NW
Everyone’s favorite pre-Thanksgiving tradition is back for more heart-pounding play action. You could win a turkey dinner or other great prizes. This benefit for the Ocean Shores Firefighters Association is sponsored by the Ocean Shores IGA and other local vendors. Play starts at 6 p.m. Free entry. Open to all, no tickets required. Sheets: $⅓. Daubers: $3 Pizza available for purchase.
Thanksgiving at Oyhut Bay Grill
404 Salmonberry Lane SW
Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hungry for holiday cheer? Come join them for a Thanksgiving feast that will make your taste buds dance.
11 a.m. – Pickup Party. Grab your pre-ordered feast and take the party home. Perfect for a cozy family gathering. All pre-orders must be in by Nov. 22.
Dine-in feast times:
Noon – First to the feast. Be the early bird that gets the pumpkin pie.
2 p.m. – Midday magic for a leisurely celebration.
4 p.m. – End the afternoon with a warm and festive family meal.
Spots will go quickly, reserve your table now and make this holiday extra special.
Call 360-940-7138 to save your seat for the feast.
Seabrook
Seabrook Turkey Trot
Thursday, Nov. 27 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Start your Thanksgiving off with Seabrook’s family-friendly annual Turkey Trot, a 3K perfect for a run or walk before your big feast. Come in costume, with your stroller, or with friends to celebrate community at this unofficially timed event. After you cross the finish line, reward yourself with complimentary hot chocolate and grab-and-go snacks from our refreshment station, the perfect thing to tide you over until your big feast. All participants will receive a keepsake Seabrook Turkey Trot mug to display proudly on your Thanksgiving table. The Turkey Trot kicks off with packet pickup for online registrants on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 25–26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Guest Services Lobby (301 Front Street). Online pre-registration closes at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, day-of registration and packet pickup will be held from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. on the Town Hall Lawn, with the Trot starting at 9:30 a.m. in front of Town Hall. $31 at registration. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-seabrook-turkey-trot-registration-1420306778809