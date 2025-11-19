Thanksgiving events in Grays Harbor

Looking for something to do on Thanksgiving before or after the big meal? There are plenty of activities scheduled in and around Grays Harbor for turkey day. If you would like to add any to our list, please send an email michael.wagar@thedailyworld.com.

Ocean Shores

Turkey Bingo!

Friday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center

120 W Chance a la Mer NW

Everyone’s favorite pre-Thanksgiving tradition is back for more heart-pounding play action! You could win a turkey dinner or other great prizes! This benefit for the Ocean Shores Firefighters Association is sponsored by the Ocean Shores IGA and other wonderful local vendors. Play starts at 6:00 p.m. Free entry. Open to all, no tickets required. Sheets: $⅓. Daubers: $3 Pizza available for purchase.

Thanksgiving at Oyhut Bay Grill

404 Salmonberry Lane SW

Nov. 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Hungry for holiday cheer? Come join us for a Thanksgiving feast that will make your taste buds dance.

11:00 a.m. – Pickup Party. Grab your pre-ordered feast and take the party home. Perfect for a cozy family gathering. All pre-orders must be in by Nov. 22.

Dine-In Feast Times:

Noon – First to the feast. Be the early bird that gets the pumpkin pie.

2 p.m. – Midday magic for a leisurely celebration.

4 p.m. – End the afternoon with a warm and festive family meal.

Spots will go quickly, reserve your table now and make this holiday extra special.

Call (360) 940-7138 to save your seat for the feast.

Seabrook

Seabrook Turkey Trot

Thursday, Nov. 27 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Start your Thanksgiving off with Seabrook’s family-friendly annual Turkey Trot, a 3K perfect for a run or walk before your big feast. Come in costume, with your stroller, or with friends to celebrate community at this unofficially timed event. After you cross the finish line, reward yourself with complimentary hot chocolate and grab-and-go snacks from our refreshment station, the perfect thing to tide you over until your big feast. All participants will receive a keepsake Seabrook Turkey Trot mug to display proudly on your Thanksgiving table. The Turkey Trot kicks off with packet pickup for online registrants on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 25–26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Guest Services Lobby (301 Front Street). Online pre-registration closes at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. On Thanksgiving Day, November 27, day-of registration and packet pickup will be held from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. on the Town Hall Lawn, with the Trot starting at 9:30 a.m. in front of Town Hall. $31 at registration. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-seabrook-turkey-trot-registration-1420306778809