Suspect caught hunting with a thermal scope and spotlight

Fish and Wildlife Officer Schrader had received reports of trespassing activity on privately owned timberland property in west Mason County.

The suspect had been seen driving around a locked gate with firearms on an ATV. Officer Schrader set a trail camera and received a picture of the subject going into the property. The officer responded to the area and attempted to locate the suspect unsuccessfully for several hours. Finally, around 10 p.m. Officer Schrader received a second picture of the ATV.

Officer Schrader was able to contact the suspect who was in possession of a firearm with no serial number, a handheld spotlight and a thermal scope. The subject was found to have a suspended driver’s license and no permit to legally access the area.

Officer Schrader seized the firearm, thermal scope and spotlight. Charges for the felony level firearm violation, hunting while trespassing, use of artificial light, and driving while license suspended second degree and others will be forwarded to the Mason County Prosecutor’s office.

It is unlawful to hunt big game with the aid of spotlights, other artificial lights, or night vision (this includes thermal imaging devices) while in possession or control of a firearm, bow and arrow or cross bow. Hunters are required to hunt during legal daylight hours for big game, and spotlights/thermal imagers (even during daylight) give an unfair advantage to poachers.