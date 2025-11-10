Summit Pacific hosts Veterans Day luncheon

For five years, Summit Pacific Medical Center has hosted a Veterans Day luncheon for their employees, and this year’s luncheon, held on Nov. 7, was opened to community veterans.

Veterans could drop by between noon to 2 p.m. for a buffet-style lunch, but the room was filled by noon for the Presentation of Colors by the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Unit 13 FAR (Field Artillery Regiment).

Chef Trisha Werdahl, an U.S. Army veteran, started the luncheon tradition. In her welcoming remarks, Werdahl thanked Summit Pacific Medical Foundation, Summit Pacific Spirit Team, Ashleigh Gleeson, and Francheska Poe for their support in hosting the luncheon.

“Today is all about you guys,” Werdahl said to the veterans in attendance. “Too often people forget what service means for you. It takes incredible courage to raise your hand and say, ‘I will go.’ It takes selflessness to leave behind your home, your family, and your comfort to stand for something greater than you. It doesn’t matter whether you served overseas or stateside, you still make the choice to step forward knowing what the risks could have been.”