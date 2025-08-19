SummerFest serves up BBQ, music and fun

The weather forecast heading into this past weekend was pretty grim, however, talk of atmospheric rivers and torrential rain didn’t dampen spirits as Mother Nature took pity on downtown Aberdeen for SummerFest 2025.

The rain held off, for the most part, and petrichor gave way to the appetite building aroma of BBQ, tacos, burgers, hot dogs and more as festivalgoers lined up to buy food or visit any number of booths lining Broadway as multimedia maven Rick Moyer served as the master of ceremonies.

The event got underway with a classic car cruise-in and a scavenger hunt. A balloon artist was on hand and Roberto the Magnificent performed his brand of acrobatic comedy. He later channeled his inner Elvis Presley and juggled while atop a unicycle. Youngsters participated in watermelon eating and Skittles sorting contests.

Raffle tickets bought opportunities to win a Westport weekend getaway, outdoor furniture, an inflatable kayak, a fire pit, a paint package, and a wagon and outdoor games. The Timberland Library and Grays Harbor College booths were two of the most popular.

SummerFest also featured live music with The Jake Brakes and The Six playing extended sets on the main stage in front of packed bleachers.

The event culminated with the results of the BBQ tasting competition as Jodesha Broadcasting radio personality Johnny Manson, librarian Janice Rabe and Aberdeen Police Chief Dale Green served as judges. Vitamin Q out of Montesano, whose tent had a line down the street most of the day, swept almost every category and took home the grand prize.

Elvis, er, Roberto the Magnificent, juggles while he rides a unicycle at Summerfest 2025.

Youngsters take part in a watermelon eating competition at Summerfest 2025.

The Jake Brakes perform on the main stage at Summerfest 2025.