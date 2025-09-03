Subject caught stealing wood off Weyerhaeuser land

On Monday, Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a theft in progress off U.S. Highway 101, south of Cosmopolis.

A subject was observed trespassing and stealing wood on Weyerhaeuser land. Deputy Kassidy Arrington and Deputy Kendall Jackson responded, locating the subject and took them into custody for criminal trespass in the second degree and theft in the third degree.

Although this incident involved scrap wood, police want to remind the community that area timber companies have seen an increase in illegal activity, including trespassing, dumping and theft. These crimes impact not only the companies but also the local economy and the safety of those working in the woods.

“We’ll continue keeping an eye out in the woods, but we also count on the community’s help,” the sheriff’s office stated on social media. “If you see something suspicious on timberland, please let us know. Together, we can help protect the resources and jobs that are such a big part of Grays Harbor.”