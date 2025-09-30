St. Mary School invites community to Oktoberfest celebration

St. Mary School will host its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 4, welcoming community members of all ages to a fun-filled day of activities, food, and entertainment at the school campus, 518 North H St. in Aberdeen.

The daytime festivities run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature something for everyone. Children can enjoy carnival games, bouncy houses, and miniature train rides on the playground, while adults can browse the vendor fair, shop the bake sale, or relax with coffee and pastries in the Bavarian Coffee House.

Guests can also enjoy bratwurst, nachos, or baked potatoes at the outdoor café and live entertainment in the school auditorium.

From noon to 2 p.m., community members of all ages are invited to play bingo for the chance to win a variety of prizes. In the evening, the fun continues with the always-popular Ribfest Dinner in the school auditorium. The menu features BBQ ribs, coleslaw, baked potato, and garlic bread, with a hot dog plate option available for kids.

The evening will conclude with drawings for raffle prizes that include a stay at Lake Quinault Lodge and a shopping spree at McHugh’s Furniture, as well as many others.

Tickets for Ribfest are available in advance through the school office or at the door. Prices are $20 for adults (13 and over) in advance or $25 at the door, $10 for students ages 7–12, and free for children 6 and under. All proceeds from Oktoberfest benefit St. Mary School student activities, learning materials, and other operational needs.

For more information, contact the St. Mary School office at 360-532-1230 during school hours or visit the school website: www.saintmaryschool.org.