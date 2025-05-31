Some federal library staff, services get reprieve, state not so much

It has been a topsy-turvy two months for federal, state and local libraries and their staffs with funding cuts, court cases, reinstatements, and the passage and signing of the Washington State budget.

One safe haven, the Aberdeen branch of the Timberland Regional Library, has weathered the storm, so far, and is launching its Summer Library Program (SLP) tomorrow.

According to TRL Aberdeen Librarian Janice Rabe, the summer program maintains important touch points between the library and its patrons. Rabe says the program is akin to summer camp.

“You know how some kids get to go to summer camp? This way, there’s a summer camp type feel for everybody. A lot of grown-ups, they’re not able to bring their kiddos during the school year. Hopefully, since we do have so many things happening off site people will be able to come to the library and see us, which is great,” Rabe said. “We give away free books which are always good. It’s awesome, especially with some of the cuts that have been happening. To participate in the summer library program is really big for us because what it comes down to is knowing how many people are actually using our library and what they like about it.”

For example, the Summer Library Program for Babies and Toddlers encourages parents and caregivers to participate in interactive activities such as talking, reading, singing, writing and playing. This year’s program also includes Summer Bingo.

“This year we have a bingo card, which is fun. I love bingo cards. I think they’re silly,” Rabe said. “They make it a little more entertaining and more engaging for people.”

The TRL website also says, “There are four versions of the SLP activity log this year, with age-appropriate activities for Babies and Toddlers, School Age Children, Tweens and Teens, and Adults. Each SLP activity log features a Summer Reading Bingo card.” The Summer Library Program also features events, activities and appearances by personalities and experts of all types.

“It’s the summer so we have the big people coming — magician Jeff Evans is coming to Westport June 24 from 3 to 4 p.m., we have Creature Teachers coming June 27, 11 a.m. to Noon. That’s amphibians and all the cool reptiles and stuff, you get to learn about them and meet some,” Rabe said. “We have Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream coming. I’m bringing them to Amanda Park Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. That is where participants get to create their own experiment, and then they get to test that experiment with liquid nitrogen. And at the end, they get ice cream. And who doesn’t want ice cream?”

Authors Ellie Peterson, Vanessa L. Torres and Peter Blecha are also scheduled to appear. Other events include Found in the Stars with Professor Universe, The Reptile Lady, Library in the Parks and more.

According to TRL’s official website, “Your library is the place to be this summer! Discover new books, take part in hands-on and science-based programs, explore the outdoors with StoryTrails, and enjoy exciting FREE events happening across all TRL locations and throughout the community. Can’t make it to a branch? Our Anywhere Library vans bring the fun to parks, schools, and neighborhoods across Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, and Thurston counties.”

Obviously, libraries are known for their vast book and periodical collections and the public’s ability to check out books and conduct research for free, and in the internet age, use computers gratis as well. However, libraries have spent years developing community oriented programming and services that many may not be aware of.

“That is a conversation that I have on the daily. Every single day I am letting someone know about something that we have,” Rabe said. “We’re not just books. We’re not even just programs. Did you know that you can take the courses to get a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) through the library?”

And in today’s day and age, it has become important for libraries to adapt to changing times, innovate and create new experiences for patrons, kind of like a real world Choose Your Own Adventure.

“For us to stay relevant we need to keep in mind what our community needs because honestly that’s what we are. We’re a service for the community. We want to be a community hub. We want people to come to us, feel safe, use us, use our resources, things that they don’t normally have access to,” Rabe said. “Aberdeen has access to reading and math backpacks. We have kits so you can learn how to code and play with robots. There’s one called a ‘code-a-pillar,’ which is pretty cool. It’s like a little caterpillar, and you code it and then all the little parts move around and drive around by itself. You can just check those out. We have birding and Explore Washington backpacks. The Explore Washington backpack has a Discover Pass. It has atlases. It has all of these maps and suggestions, and then we also have one for the Northwest.”

Rabe says libraries offer something for everyone and that they are a great place to meet people with similar interests.

“We have 29 libraries. There’s a guarantee there is a club that somebody will enjoy at one of our libraries. Maybe you’ll have to travel a little bit,” Rabe said. “Summer reading is great. It’s important to just build community in general right now. Come to the story times, come to play groups and LEGO clubs. It’s a place for you to meet other people in your town. We have some families who come to story time and you see them sharing phone numbers.”

Grant dollars

Despite continued operating funding for TRL through usual sources like property taxes and timber sales, many programs and services are paid for with federal and state grants. That funding has been in a state of flux for more than two months as some federal employees, including the Librarian of Congress, have lost their jobs, while some have been reinstated.

According to a May 21 American Libraries Association (ALA) press release, ALA welcomed the return of Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) staff to work and the reinstatement of some IMLS grants, which had been terminated following President Donald J. Trump’s March 14 Executive Order. The Attorneys General of 21 states, including Washington, filed a federal lawsuit to halt the administration’s dismantling of IMLS. In response, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction ordering the administration to restore terminated IMLS staff and grants to recipients in the 21 plaintiff states.

On May 20, the administration filed a status report describing its compliance with that order. … While the May 20 status report describes the Administration’s compliance with the preliminary injunction, the Administration also has filed an appeal of that order and requested a stay of the order pending appeal.

Now that the Washington state budget has been signed by Gov. Bob Ferguson, many Washington State Library staffers face the loss of their jobs. According to a May 12 press release from the Washington Secretary of State, the Office of the Secretary of State delivered letters to 47 staff members warning of possible lay-offs. The press release added that ​​the state’s 2025–2027 Operating Budget did not include any of the $6.7 million requested to support library operations.

Not only will the lack of state funding adversely affect staff, the Research Library in Tumwater, and the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library in Seattle in particular, but Rabe believes the smaller, rural and tribal libraries continue to be at risk.

“I’m really worried about the tribal libraries. I’m worried about the smaller libraries. I’m worried about the ones that don’t have a robust Friends of the Library group like we do here in Aberdeen,” Rabe said. “Not only are we protected through TRL, which is a great system, but we also have our Friends, and ours is one of the oldest Friends groups in Washington.”

There are numerous Friends of the Library groups that support libraries and their programs throughout Grays Harbor County. According to TRL’s website, “Funds raised by the Friends help supplement and provide programming for all ages by funding supplies and performers, Summer Library Program special events and resources, support for improvements to the library’s physical spaces, funding for special projects and more.

For more information about the TRL Summer Library Program, visit: https://trl.org/blogs/post/slp-2025/