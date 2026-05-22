2nd Annual Ladies Night Out set for May 30 in Aberdeen

Bobbi McCracken and Bette Worth stopped by The Daily World to talk about the 2nd Annual Ladies Night Out.

The 2nd Annual Ladies Night Out takes place in downtown Aberdeen Saturday, May 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost is $20 and includes a glass of wine and appetizers. Proceeds go directly to scholarships for local women graduating high school to attend Grays Harbor College. More than 100 people attended last year’s inaugural event.

“[Last year] we had hoped for 50 people and we had over 100, the weather was fabulous, which I am sure will be again,” said Bobbi McCracken, organizer and member of the Downtown Aberdeen Association. “There were groups of women in their early 20s and groups of women well past 80, and they were all out walking around, talking, visiting and shopping. … We filled a need.”

Ten downtown Aberdeen businesses are participating in this year’s event, which will include a free customized raffle ticket for a prize drawing at each location. The crawl begins at The Music Project. Other participating establishments include Annatiques, Timber & Targets, Past & Present Mercantile, A Bit of Everything, Marshall’s Garden and Pet, Body Wave Skincare and Massage, Springboard Coffee, Tinderbox Coffee and GH Wine Sellars.

The organizers are members of the Chapter AK of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.), which was founded in 1869 by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan University. Today, the P.E.O. Sisterhood is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting educational opportunities for women. P.E.O.’s mission statement has been distilled down to, “Where women motivate, educate and celebrate women.”

“We feel that women need to have an opportunity to get an education and this is one way we support that,” said Bette Worth, organizer and member of the Downtown Aberdeen Association. “This scholarship is just for women graduating from high school. The organization has five other scholarships that they provide internationally. One of the things that makes this successful is our chapter believes in it, we donate everything for the event so all the money that is raised is money that goes to the scholarship.”

There are a total of five P.E.O. chapters in Grays Harbor County — AK, T-Hoquiam, BC, DP and GM-Elma.

Tickets are available at Springboard Coffee, which is located near the D&R Theatre on I Street in downtown Aberdeen, or at the door at The Music Project the night of the event.