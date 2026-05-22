Blessing of the Fleet highlights Memorial Day events

A Coast Guard color guard and veterans organizations parade the colors during the remembrance of those who put out to sea and did not return at a past event.

A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor lower the traditional wreath into the ocean during the Blessing of the Fleet at a past gathering in Westport.

At the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Elma, American flags are placed by the headstones of veterans in preparation for Memorial Day, May 25.

The annual Westport Blessing of the Fleet, a community tradition honoring maritime heritage, takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Fishermen’s Memorial.

The remembrance ceremony is for those lost at sea, led by the South Beach Ministerial Association and WEfish. It takes place at the Fishermen’s Memorial on Neddie Rose Drive.

The ceremonial blessing of the active fishing and recreational fleet offers a wish for a safe and bountiful harvest this season.

The first ceremony in Westport took place on April 12, 1954, as a Palm Sunday service on the main dock. The Fishermen’s Monument was built by local boosters in 1960, and the first ceremony took place at the monument in 1961.

This tradition hits just as hard every year. The harbor gets quiet. People gather. And for a little while, everything slows down as we remember the ones who never made it back — and send the fleet out with a blessing for the season ahead.

The Westport Police Department said Neddie Rose Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 12:45 p.m. During the closure, the area will be open to foot traffic only. The road is expected to reopen at approximately 2 p.m. If you’re planning to attend and want to park closer, the department strongly encourages you to arrive early as spots will fill up fast.

Aberdeen

Annual Memorial Day Service

May 25 at 1 p.m. at the Mausoleum

Fern Hill Cemetery, 2212 Roosevelt St.

The Aberdeen Cemetery is holding its annual ceremony to honor and remember the veterans laid to rest at the cemetery. There will be taps, reveille, color guard, guest speaker, bagpipes, presentation of wreaths, avenue of flags, National anthem and more. Seating will be available.

Elma

Elma VFW Post 1948 will hold a ceremony at the Odd Fellows Cemetery at 11 a.m., followed by a flag retirement ceremony and barbecue at the Veterans Park.

McCleary

Memorial Day Ceremony and Potluck

May 25 at 10 a.m.

McCleary Cemetery Flag Pole, 108 N 10th St.

Join the McCleary VFW Post 5564 in a Memorial Day Service to honor and remember those U.S. military who have passed. They will leave the VFW Post 5564 at 9:45 a.m. to march the flags from the post to the cemetery. After the service, they will march the flags back to the post.

At noon, there will be a community potluck. The post will provide all the fixings for burgers and hotdogs, and drinks. If you can, please bring a side to share. There will be yard games too. A flag retirement ceremony will follow at 2 p.m.